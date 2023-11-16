Highlights Chelsea Women were aggrieved by two controversial decisions in their Champions League clash with Real Madrid Femenino, which ended 2-2.

A penalty decision against Chelsea was made despite the challenge being clearly outside the box, allowing Madrid to equalize.

Chelsea also had a legitimate goal ruled out for offside, leaving manager Emma Hayes frustrated and feeling robbed of a 3-1 victory.

Chelsea Women had two horrific decisions go against them in an all-important Women’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid Femenino, which eventually ended 2-2. Emma Hayes’ outfit travelled to Madrid in search of their first three points but came away aggrieved with just one point to show for their efforts.

The hosts grabbed an early lead through Olga Carmona, who directed a well-placed shot from outside the box. Niamh Charles and Sam Kerr then hit back in the 41st and 74th minute, respectively, as the Blues got a foothold in the game. It was Spain’s World Cup-winning goalscorer, Carmona, who piled misery onto Chelsea as she duly slotted away Madrid’s penalty five minutes after Chelsea had earned the lead. Both sides were pushing for a winner in the dying embers of the continental outing, though all efforts were to no avail as the match-up ran out 2-2.

But it wasn’t the goals that grabbed the attention of fans and pundits alike. Instead, a duo of hugely controversial decisions – that Chelsea were on the receiving end of – have been the major talking points post-match.

Two ‘embarrassing’ decisions go against Chelsea

With the score 2-1 to Chelsea, all Hayes’ side had to do was to hold on – and they were doing a superb job of doing just that until the 79th minute, when the ‘penalty’ decision changed the entire complexity of the clash. Madrid forward Athenea del Castillo was bombing down the wing in acres of space before Blues winger Jessie Fleming caught up to make a tactical challenge, enough to warrant a free kick for the hosts. Referee Frida Mia Kiarlund Nielsen, however, pointed to the spot and Madrid were awarded a penalty.

As clear as day, you can see that Fleming’s challenge was made outside the box before the recipient, Castillo, trickles into the box as she falls to the ground, though no contact was made inside the 18-yard box. With there being no VAR in the group stage for the Women's Champions League, unlike the men's competition, Madrid were able to capitalise on their prime chance to equalise and did so through Carmona.

Hayes’ side then also had a goal chalked off for offside deep into stoppage time as Charles netted her second of the game in the 95th minute. The celebrations ensued as the Women's Super League side thought they had gained three points in their first Women’s Champions League fixture of the 2023/24 season.

But instead, Nielsen – aided by the lineswoman – ruled the goal out for offside, despite goalscorer Charles being in a clear onside position. Kerr, who was also in the vicinity and in an offside position, made no attempt to interfere with the play; and as such, those of a Chelsea persuasion were left dumbfounded about how they left the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano with a share of the spoils rather than all three points.

Emma Hayes’ fiery response to poor decisions

Understandably aggrieved that her side had "been robbed of what was a 3-1 game," Hayes - who recently broke down in tears after her players gave her a gift post-match - spoke after the game and shared her frustrations with the officiating decisions on show, claiming that both on-field decisions were embarrassing (via BBC Sport).

“I could see from the bench that the tackle [for the penalty decision] was outside the box. So I’m absolutely shocked that those managing the game couldn’t see that. We went 2-1 up. Then there is the free kick that was awarded as a penalty,” Hayes claimed. Then we score a really legitimate goal with Niamh Charles three or four yards onside. It is embarrassing. I had to check why it was disallowed. I cannot understand the decision whatsoever. I think we’ve been robbed of what was a 3-1 game.”

With BK Hacken beating Paris FC in their opening match of the tournament, the Blues currently sit second in Group D. They are next in action against Liverpool in the WSL, before facing Paris in their second UWCL tie.