Eugenie Bouchard is into the second round at the Madrid Open after defeating Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska 6-7, 6-2, 6-2.

The Canadian star won two qualifying matches to reach the main draw, and will now play Italy’s Martina Trevisan in the round of 64 at the WTA 1000 event.

It has been a positive tournament for Bouchard, who only returned from 17 months on the sidelines with a shoulder injury in August.

It has been less successful for Emma Raducanu, who withdrew with a wrist injury just hours before her opening round match at the Madrid Open.

The 20-year-old had shown the strain in a blunt 58-word press conference before her withdrawal, having failed to find her feet on the WTA Tour since her astonishing victory at the US Open in 2021.

Speaking to the WTA, Bouchard noted the similarities between the start of her own career and Raducanu’s rise to prominence.

Eugenie Bouchard backs Emma Raducanu against the “haters”

“I see lots of similarities,” Bouchard said of Radacanu. “I feel for her in that sense. She has a great life, she’s set for life and she’s had great achievements. But I can understand a little bit, possibly the pressure, the scrutiny.

“She tweeted something, posted something about not doing tennis one day and people were like, ‘Why don’t you go practice.’

"I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I went through that six, eight years ago.’ Haters will hate, you know what I mean?"

Bouchard had her own meteoric rise to fame in 2014, reaching the final at Wimbledon and the semi-finals at the French Open and Australian Open.

A deluge of endorsement deals followed, but Bouchard has since struggled to live up to the expectations placed on her at such a young age.

Eugenie Bouchard is a ‘different player’ to 2014 Wimbledon finalist

Bouchard reminisced about her breakthrough season, revealing that she felt a completely different player.

“It’s hard to reconcile these two – it’s almost like two different careers," she said. It feels long and not long at the same time.

“That still feels like me, but sometimes I’m like ‘Oh, my God, that was so long ago.’

“I’m a different person, different player. So keep the memories, the confidence, the belief that I have been there but also realise that we’re a decade later and I have to move on and be who I am today. Deal with the players I have to deal with today.”