British tennis star Emma Raducanu could need a wildcard to play at Wimbledon as she faces a drop down the world rankings.

Raducanu fell to world number 85 after a first round defeat at the Stuttgart Open last week.

She was comprehensively beaten 6-2, 6-1 by Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko, who then lost to Ons Jabeur in the next round.

Raducanu could prevent a drop out of the top 100 at the Madrid Open, but she needs to win at least two matches.

While her first-round match will be against a yet-to-be determined qualifier, the 20-year-old must then overcome world number one Iga Świątek to progress into the third round.

Why could Emma Raducanu need a wildcard to play at Wimbledon?

If Raducanu falls out of the top 100 after the Madrid Open, and remains in that position following the conclusion of the Italian Open on May 21, she will likely need a wildcard into the main draw at Wimbledon.

She would certainly be awarded one by The All England Lawn Tennis Club, and Raducanu even reached the fourth round in 2021 off the back of a wildcard.

But the young star would surely prefer to qualify for the Grand Slam through her performances on court.

Raducanu has already qualified for the main draw at the French Open at least, making last week’s entry deadline well within the world top 100.

Why is Emma Raducanu struggling to stay in the top 100?

Raducanu astonished the world when she won the US Open as a qualifier in 2021, defeating fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the final.

She has struggled to recreate the same form since, however, and has also been blighted by injury and fitness issues.

Raducanu showed glimpses of promise at Indian Wells last month, reaching the fourth round with victories over Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia and Poland’s Magda Linette.

But she has struggled against fellow Grand Slam winners over her last three matches, losing to Świątek, Bianca Andreescu and Ostapenko.

While it would be a stepback for Raducanu to fall out of the top 100, this is arguably where she’s found the most success.

Her most impressive Grand Slam performances have come when she’s gained a main draw place through qualifying or a wildcard, suggesting her drop out of the top 100 may not be as disastrous as it appears.