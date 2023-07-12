Emma Raducanu will be the highest paid British star during this year’s Wimbledon – despite not playing a single game of tennis.

The 20-year-old is currently recovering from surgery on her ankle and both of her wrists, and will likely not return to the court until next season.

She has subsequently missed out on Wimbledon, where she first rocketed to fame in 2021 with a run to the round of 16.

There were a number of other British stars competing at the Grand Slam, including the nation’s number one male and female players respectively, Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter.

Andy Murray, Jodie Burrage, Dan Evans and Harriet Dart were among the other British players at Wimbledon.

But despite her absence, Raducanu will actually earn more money during the tournament than any of her compatriots.

How much will British tennis stars earn during Wimbledon?

Boulter and Liam Broady were the British players that went the furthest at Wimbledon, with both exiting the tournament in the third round. This earned them a cool £131,000 each in prize money.

Meanwhile, Murray, Norrie, Burrage and Jan Choinski all crashed out in the second round, receiving £85,000 in prize money.

Eight more British players – Heather Watson, Dart, Sonay Kartal, Katie Swan, Evans, Ryan Peniston, George Loffhagen and Arthur Fery – exited Wimbledon in the first round.

Despite the early exit, these eight players were given £55,000 in prize money.

No one will make as much money during Wimbledon as Raducanu will from sponsored posts, however, putting her top of the list of highest earners.

How much will Emma Raducanu earn during Wimbledon?

Raducanu was in demand after her historic victory at the US Open in 2021, signing endorsement deals with a number of luxury brands.

Her portfolio includes Nike, British Airways, Evian, Dior, Tiffany's, and Vodafone.

According to the Daily Mail, Raducanu makes £134,000 per week from her current endorsements.

This means she will make £268,000 for the duration of Wimbledon, £137,000 more than Boulter and Broady.

Of course, Raducanu’s compatriots could also be making a lot of money from endorsements, but it’s unlikely their income will surpass that of the former US Open champion.

Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open

Emma Raducanu continues recovery from surgery

While Raducanu will be glad to be earning a tidy sum during Wimbledon, her main focus will be on her recovery from surgery.

The world number 132 underwent surgery three times in May, having struggled with a “recurring injury on a bone of both hands.”

Raducanu was ruled out of the French Open and Wimbledon, and it is believed she will not recover in time for the US Open, which starts in August.

It was at Flushing Meadows that the British star became the first ever qualifier, male or female, to win a Grand Slam.

She also became her nation’s first female Grand Slam champion since 1977.

Raducanu has struggled to find the same form since the 2021 US Open, but it is hoped her recent surgery will help her overcome her chronic injury woes.