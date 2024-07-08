Highlights Emma Raducanu withdrew from mixed doubles with Andy Murray due to a stiff right wrist.

Judy Murray then criticised her decision, but Raducanu has since defended her choice, prioritising her singles tournament instead.

Raducanu was eliminated from Wimbledon after losing to Lulu Sun in three sets, ending her singles campaign.

Emma Raducanu sparked backlash when she denied Andy Murray one more Wimbledon run out by withdrawing from the mixed doubles. The 21-year-old cited a stiff right wrist on Saturday morning for missing the match-up alongside Murray, forcing the pair to forfeit their match and preventing the Scot from having one last game at the home of tennis.

When asked about the injury, Raducanu said: “I just woke up with a bit of a stiff wrist. With the balls being quite heavy in the grass, it’s just something I have to manage. I just had to prioritise my singles and my body. I don’t think it was a mistake because I was feeling fine.

“It was the right decision. I stand by the decision. It was a tough decision because it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do. Andy was obviously disappointed because it’s his last match. What a champion. I think that hopefully he’ll play in the Olympics and have another farewell there.”

Raducanu was also open about the fact that she was well aware of her decision preventing Murray from playing at the All England Club again.

Judy Murray Wasn't Impressed With Raducanu's Decision

The response to Raducanu’s decision to pull out has been mixed, to say the least. Judy Murray was one of the critical respondents, replying to a post on X by saying the withdrawal was “astonishing.” She also shared an LTA post on Instagram that quoted Serena Williams, Murray’s doubles partner in 2019 at Wimbledon, which said: “Playing mixed doubles by your side was one of the highlights of my life.”

Andy’s mother then had to clarify these messages on Sunday, saying: “Not sure anyone understands sarcasm these days. Pretty sure the scheduling (4th match Court 1 with a singles the following day) will have played a major part in any decision-making.”

Emma Raducanu Addresses Judy Murray's Tweet

Despite backlash from fans over Judy’s comments, Raducanu played down the situation, saying: “I’m sure she didn’t mean it. I think with every decision, people are entitled to their opinions. Of course, there was a bit of a cloud around the decision.

“I don’t think I would have done it any other way. I think in this sport, especially, as an individual, you have to make your own calls and prioritise yourself. Especially with my history, I just had to put myself first.”

Raducanu was put in a difficult situation with her partnership with Murray, as she was not necessarily expected to make the fourth round of the singles.

Raducanu Crashes Out of Wimbledon

Despite pulling out of her mixed doubles match, Raducanu was bested by Lulu Sun in three sets. This ended her Wimbledon campaign, and cemented that none of the 19 Brits who entered Wimbledon would make it to the second week.

On her own injury history, Raducanu said: “I’ve been managing a stiff back since Saturday. I think it was just exaggerated today. I was feeling it during the match. I think, especially on serve, it was affecting me a bit. I just need to take the lessons that I can from it, watch it back, improve and keep going.

“Six months ago, when I was starting out after surgery, I would have signed for the fourth round at Wimbledon. Of course, I’m disappointed. Of course, I want more. I think everything does happen for a reason. It just fuels the fire and makes me more hungry.”

It was a strange situation for Murray, as previously he has been the one who has struggled with injuries, not his partners. The Scot was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon in 2007, 2018, 2019, and 2024 due to various injuries.