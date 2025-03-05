Emma Raducanu has now revealed the shocking full story regarding the incident that caused her to break down in tears on court against Karolína Muchova at the Dubai Tennis Championships last month.

Raducanu has explained that she was 'really worried' about a message she received a day before while at a coffee shop in Dubai. The 22-year-old became visibly distressed when she noticed the fan was sitting in the first few rows for her match against Muchova.

The WTA said the man 'exhibited fixated behaviour' and was ejected from the match and banned from future events.

Emma Raducanu Opens Up on Stalking Incident

The Brit has revealed all about what's been happening recently

Raducanu has opened up on the events that transpired ahead of Indian Wells. She claimed the man approached her in a coffee shop and left her frightened when he admitted to following her 'everywhere.'

She stated: "There were two instances, and it was the second one that I just got freaked out by. The first one was more like a normal fan approaching you, except for the fact he told me he followed me everywhere. And then [he] kind of watched me in the coffee shop for a while... the second incident was really worrying."

Raducanu said that although she broke down in tears after stepping off the court, she was proud of the way she carried on after being left shaken by the incident.

However, she admitted in the early stages of her match against Muchova that she couldn't 'see the ball.'