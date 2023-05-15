Tennis star Emma Raducanu has undergone the last of three surgeries as she aims to resolve a number of injury woes.

The 20-year-old announced earlier this month that she would be on the sidelines for a number of months to allow her to have ‘minor surgery’ on both hands and her left ankle.

Raducanu has now posted on Instagram from her hospital bed following her third surgery in two weeks, and the photo is somewhat startling.

The British talent, who has casts on both arms and one leg, captioned the post: "All glitz. 3/3."

It’s clear Raducanu will not be playing tennis anytime soon, although it’s not yet known exactly when she will return.

When will Emma Raducanu return from injury?

Raducanu announced at the start of May that she would be having surgery, revealing she would be out for “the next few months”.

The world number 103 will subsequently miss the French Open, Wimbledon, and potentially the US Open.

"Hey, it is safe to say the last 10 months have been difficult as I dealt with a reoccurring injury on a bone of both hands," Raducanu posted on social media.

"I tried my best to manage the pain and play through it for most of this year and end of last year by reducing practice load dramatically, missing weeks of training as well as cutting last season short to try heal it. Unfortunately it's not enough.

"I'm having a minor procedure done on both hands to resolve the issues. I'm disappointed to share that I will be out for the next few months and while I am at it will have another minor procedure that is due on my ankle.

"It pains me that I will miss the summer events and I tried to downplay the issues, so I thank all my fans who continued to support me when you did not know the facts. Looking forward to seeing you all back out there."

Emma Raducanu’s injury struggles

Raducanu has struggled with injury and fitness struggles since her incredible victory at the US Open in 2021.

It seemed whenever she showed glimpses of promise, she was struck down by yet another injury and forced to withdraw from action.

Raducanu dropped out of the world top 100 after pulling out of the Madrid Open last month, but she will be hoping to return from injury stronger than ever and rise back up the rankings.