A visibly upset Emma Raducanu crashed out in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships at the hands of Karolina Muchova on Tuesday evening following a worrying interaction with a spectator. The 22-year-old halted the match after two games in the first set and made her way over to speak to the umpire about the individual.

Raducanu, who would go on to lose the game in straight sets (7-6, 6-4), even appeared to be trying to hide behind the official's chair after making the complaint. Recognising just how distraught her opponent was, Muchova showed her class by consoling the Brit amid the distressing scenes.

The spectator was swiftly ejected by security personnel and the match continued to its conclusion. Following the contest, the WTA released a statement confirming that a man who had 'exhibited fixated behaviour' had been removed from the venue.

Raducanu Expressed Concerns After Being Approached By Man on Sunday

2021 US Open winner has previously taken out a restraining order against a stalker

The WTA confirmed that Raducanu had initially been approached by the individual following her first-round victory over Maria Sakkari. His conduct at that time was clearly a concern for the Brit as she burst into tears when seeing him seated in the first few rows for her clash with Muchova. The governing body's statement read:

"On Monday, February 17, Emma Raducanu was approached in a public area by a man who exhibited fixated behaviour. This same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match on Tuesday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and subsequently ejected. He will be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment."

The WTA closed by insisting: "Player safety is our top priority, and tournaments are advised on security best practices for international sporting events. The WTA is actively working with Emma and her team to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support. We remain committed to collaborating with tournaments and their security teams worldwide to maintain a safe environment for all players."