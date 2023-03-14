A delighted Emma Raducanu has progressed into the last 16 at Indian Wells after beating Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Her win sets her up for a mouthwatering clash against world number one Iga Świątek in the battle for a quarter-final spot.

Raducanu took to Instagram to share her happiness with the world and her fans are just as pleased as she is.

So much so, that the 20-year-old was mobbed by supporters after her latest win, all wanting to get pictures and autographs from the former US Open champion.

Security were on-hand to help keep the situation calm but Raducanu looked as though she was enjoying it just as much as the fans.

One image shows Raducanu holding a pen, ready to give out some autographs, as fans around her tried to take photos.

The British number one can be seen smiling as she looks out at the crowd.

She was then snapped signing oversized tennis balls and interacting with the fans.

Raducanu also shared the image to her Instagram story, along with some hearts to show her appreciation to whose who came out to support her.

Seeing fans behind her and showing up to watch her play will definitely be a welcome feeling for Raducanu.

As a result of her ongoing injury problems and inconsistent form since winning the 2021 US Open, the Brit has received a lot of criticism.

However, Raducanu has refused to let the pressure get her and even admitted she deleted Instagram and WhatsApp from her phone after the Australian Open in order to focus more on herself.

How has Emma Raducanu performed?

Raducanu is enjoying a strong run across the pond so far.

After a disappointing Australian Open run and a wrist injury returning, it looked as though the Brit might not actually compete. However, she opened up her 2023 Indian Wells account with two straight sets wins.

She cruised past Danka Kovinić in the first round 6-2, 6-3 before beating world number 21 Magda Linette 7-6, 6-2.

This is Raducanu's best run of form since the Korea Open back in September, where she reached the semi-final but was forced to withdraw due to a glute injury.

She will face 21-year-old Świątek next, who has already won the Qatar Open this year, and reached the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The world number one leads the WTA rankings by a mammoth 4,485 points.

Raducanu is currently up three places into 77th, still yet to make a major dent in her hefty drop after losing her US Open title last year.