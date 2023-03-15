Emmanuel Adebayor has given fans a personal tour of his huge luxury mansion with a swimming pool, deluxe gym and home cinema.

The ex-Premier League star took to Instagram to reveal an impressive collection of cars in his garage.

Of course there are a few beauties in there but it's impossible to ignore the striking black and gold Rolls-Royce which is arguably the pick of the bunch.

Adebayor, 39, revealed the stunning property in an Instagram reel which includes a montage complied of short clips taken from each room showing it off in all its glory.

He captioned the post: “SEA, this house represents more than just luxury.

"It’s a reminder that with hard work, discipline, and faith in a higher power, anything is possible.

"May my story inspire you to never give up on your dreams, no matter how big they may seem.”

WATCH: Emmanuel Adebayor gives fans a tour of huge luxury mansion with swimming pool, home gym & cinema

Check out the video below...

Visitors who enter the mansion are immediately greeted with a welcome mat upon arrival that features his initials SEA which stands for his full name 'Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor'.

They also form the centrepiece of a fully customised pool table which takes pride of place in the centre of the room.

Because why not, right?

But it doesn't stop there, either.

Adebayor also proudly showed off his own home cinema complete with a lush red carpet and black leather chairs.

If that doesn't do it for you there is also a massive swimming pool outside to keep guests entertained.

You can imagine he throws quite the party.

And who doesn't love a marble staircase?

Now if that isn't luxury, we don't know what is.

Adebayor is perhaps best known for his time spent in the top flight of English football.

He famously played for three of the 'big six' clubs including Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 39-year-old also had a short stint at Crystal Palace.

After leaving Selhurst Park, he signed for Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in 2017.

Adebayor spent two seasons there before leaving for rivals Kayserispor a couple of years later.

An ill-fated spell in Paraguay soon followed. However, that didn't last very long.

He now plies his trade for Semassi back home in his native country of Togo.