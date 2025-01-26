Former Premier League striker Emmanuel Adebayor has named an ex-Real Madrid teammate as the player who is 'obviously' the greatest player of all time. The Togolese frontman played for the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City during his journeyman career, as well as Los Blancos, and played alongside the likes of Thierry Henry, Gareth Bale, and Luka Modric.

Adebayor spent a short spell at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2011 when he joined the club on loan, helping them win that year's Copa del Rey. Although his stint lasted less than six months, the 40-year-old has revealed that one star in particular made an impression, leaving him in no doubt that he was the best player to have ever played the game.

Adebayor Names Ronaldo as 'Obvious' Choice For Greatest Player

The former striker revealed what training with the Portuguese star was like

Speaking in an interview with journalist Adamo De Nigris, as per talkSPORT, Adebayor revealed his belief that Cristiano Ronaldo was the greatest player of all time, citing his goalscoring record as a prime example as to why that's the case:

"Yes for me, obviously [Ronaldo is the greatest]. The top scorer in the final of the Champions League, the top goalscorer in the world, top goal scorer in the semi-final of the Champions League, the top scorer in the quarter-final of the Champions League. You want me to mention them? It’s too much. The list goes on and on."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Adebayor and Ronaldo played together 18 times, winning 12 of those games.

Adebayor elaborated on what it was like training with the Portuguese icon, explaining that he was left baffled when he arrived for training two hours early, only to find the famous number seven was already there.

"When I arrived at Real Madrid, I was told training is at 10:30am," the former striker detailed. "I thought, okay, let me come at 8:30am so I’m first. I got there at 8:45am, the dressing room was dark… but I could hear some noise underneath.

"I asked one of the physios, ‘What is happening downstairs?’ He said Cristiano Ronaldo is downstairs swimming already."

Ronaldo's routine and dedication have become an urban myth in football, with the legendary goalscorer known for taking several naps and eating six meals a day in order to keep himself in the best possible condition.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 26/01/2025.