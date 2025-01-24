Atlanta United 's potential league-record transfer for Middlesbrough forward Emmanuel Latte Lath is closer, but is currently stuck, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The clubs have agreed in principle to a fee around $22 million and the player wants to go, but one final hurdle remains, and all three parties are currently in a standoff.

Boro sources are adamant they have given Latte Lath the green light to travel, but others say the deal is not totally there yet for him to travel. Atlanta United are pushing to resolve the holdup.

Latte Lath, 26, is a star for Boro and made his Ivory Coast international debut this summer. He joined the English club in the summer of 2023 from Atalanta. Latte Lath has 26 goals in 56 appearances (3,671 minutes) since arriving.

The center forward is Boro's leading scorer this season with 11 goals. Amid this saga, he continues to play for the club. Boro's next match is Saturday.

Boro sit fifth in the Championship, 14 points off automatic promotion. They are only three points above seventh, which could see them fall out of the promotion playoff places. The club just officially signed forward Morgan Whittaker from Plymouth Argyle on Friday.

Atlanta United remain close on a deal to sign Miguel Almiron from Newcastle, as revealed by GIVEMESPORT. The player trained with the English club on Friday. Newcastle play their next match on Saturday as well.