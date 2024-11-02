Emmanuel Olisadebe's story is one of the most curious in football. The Nigeria-born striker represented Poland internationally, earned a nomination for the Ballon d'Or - and finished ahead of a multitude of genuine superstars in the rankings - and yet failed to make any kind of impact for Portsmouth in the Premier League.

Here is a look at the former striker's journey from entering the conversation for best player in the world to flopping on the south coast.

Related Every Ballon d'Or Winner by Position The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual award in football. But who has won it in each position?

Stunning Poland Form

Olisadebe caught the eye with a red-hot streak in the 2002 World Cup qualifiers

Olisadebe's strange story begins as it means to go on. He was born in Warri, in the south of Nigeria, and came through the ranks at Nigerian club Jasper United - yet, he ended up representing Poland, a country with which he had no familial links, rather than the nation of his birth. That was a result of his transfer from Jasper United to Polish side Polonia Warsaw, eventually qualifying for citizenship while living in the country and leading to a national team call-up.

It proved a coup for the Polish national team, with Olisadebe scoring eight times in nine World Cup qualifying appearances to secure Poland's spot at the 2002 World Cup - their first appearance at the tournament since 1986. The striker was not done there, scoring Poland's first goal of the tournament - and his last for the national team - in a 3-1 victory over the USA that would prove to be their only win that summer.

Related 12 Greatest Poland Players in Football History [Ranked] From Robert Lewandowski to Jerzy Dudek, Poland have produced some top-class players over the years.

Ballon d'Or Nomination

Olisadebe was a shock nominee for the 2001 Ballon d'Or

Olisadebe's form for Poland and role in taking them to a historic World Cup qualification was certainly nothing to be sniffed at, but it nonetheless came as a great surprise when the striker - now playing for Greek side Panathinaikos - was nominated for the 2001 Ballon d'Or.

The striker did more than simply receive a nomination, too. He finished joint-18th in the rankings, level with Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos and Liverpool stalwart Sami Hyypia and - even more remarkably - ahead of the aforementioned pair's respective teammates Cafu and Steven Gerrard, as well as a whole host of other star names, including Gianluigi Buffon, Rio Ferdinand, Ryan Giggs, Robert Pires, Paul Scholes and Patrick Vieira.

Related 15 Greatest Footballers to Have Never Won the Ballon d'Or [Ranked] Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Thierry Henry & Paolo Maldini all feature as the 15 greatest players to have never won the Ballon d'Or are named.

Portsmouth Nightmare

Things did not go to plan for Olisadebe on the south coast

After four years in Greece with Panathinaikos, where he made over 100 appearances and scored 36 goals across all competitions, Olisadebe was allowed to depart and ended up on the south coast with Premier League side Portsmouth in January 2006.

The former Ballon d'Or nominee had cost a mere six-figure transfer fee and seemed certain to prove a bargain - but he went on to make just two appearances for Portsmouth and swiftly returned to Greece with Skoda Xanthi that summer on a free transfer. His stay had been, in no uncertain terms, an unmitigated disaster.

Much of that was down to Olisadebe's dissatisfaction with life in Portsmouth, explaining in an interview: "I was told I could leave [Panathinaikos], so I did. I signed a contract with Portsmouth for less money than I had in Panathinaikos.

"It was a very bad decision to leave a club like Panathinaikos for [one] as small as Portsmouth. They did not even have their own training centre. Changing rooms were in terrible condition.

Olisadebe became something of a journeyman after that, moving to APOP Kinyras in Cyprus after just one year with Skoda Xanthi. Almost two years in China with Henan Construction - subsequently known as Henan Jianye, Henan Songshan Longmen and now simply Henan FC - before finishing his career back in Greece with PAE Veria.