Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur will sack Ange Postecoglou after a disappointing season and their latest result in the north London derby.

Spurs currently sit in 13th place in the Premier League table and recently lost against their rivals at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night. Postecoglou has had to deal with a host of injuries that have decimated his squad, but there's no doubt results need to improve and fast.

Speaking after Arsenal v Tottenham on Wednesday night, former Gunner Petit has suggested that Postecoglou could be facing the sack after what he's seen...

"I was watching Ange Postecoglou and he must be feeling really alone on the pitch tonight. “I think things are probably coming to the end for him. I think that something has to change. “We can see the league, we can see the faces of the players tonight on the pitch and they look so miserable, nobody looks like themselves. “As I said, I think something has to change at Spurs so I think he will get the sack."

It's a bold claim to make from the former France international, but it's safe to say that many Tottenham fans won't be happy with the performances on display at the moment. Postecoglou does have the excuse of his lengthy injury list, but the north London club are currently 14 points away from the top four.

It will be interesting to see whether Daniel Levy looks to back Postecoglou in the January transfer market or is considering making a change in the dugout. Spurs have had limited success regardless of who has been in charge in recent years, but sitting 13th in the Premier League table after 21 games is somewhat of a disaster.

It doesn't get any easier for Tottenham with the Europa League returning. Spurs' injury list is becoming a real problem, and Postecoglou is going to find it incredibly tricky to rotate his side ahead of the hectic fixture schedule approaching.

