Over the years, the Premier League has been blessed with a myriad of talented engine room operators – but the three that stand out are Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard, who all enjoyed glittering careers at the upper echelons of the beautiful game.

Stripping back to the bare bones and comparing the three is quite an onerous task given how differently the triumvirate of Englishmen played at the peak of their powers – but ex-Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has given his two cents on who was the best.

Fans of each players' respective club will back their former player to the moon, of course, but over the years, a plethora of professionals – from the influential Pep Guardiola to the Ballon d'Or-winning Kaka – have been tasked with picking the best of the bunch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The trio have 286 England caps between them – Gerrard (114), Lampard (106) and Scholes (66).

Dieppe-born Petit is the latest to rack his brains in order to remember previous battles with the three – and when asked by former striker-turned-pundit Peter Crouch of his toughest opponent, he said: “I would probably say, here in England, Paul Scholes.”

When quizzed by Crouch, widely regarded as one of the ‘most unorthodox’ players in the long and storied history of football, what made the Ginger Prince so good at the heart of the action, the former 63-cap France international highlighted his endearing unpredictability.

[He was] unpredictable and such a great player. Hard as well, on battle. He was a great character, a personality, but as well, his talent. He could change (clicks fingers) the game like this you know.

Related Gerrard, Scholes & Lampard’s Premier League Statistics Compared A deeper statistical dive into three of the greatest Premier League midfielders of all time to see who comes out on top.

The former central midfielder was then swiftly asked which of three Premier League legends – out of Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes – he would like to take in his team and play alongside the most. He charismatically replied: “All of them!”

“If I have to make a choice, I had the chance to watch Frank become a great player at the start of his career. I have such huge respect for all of them,” he insisted while talking on the most recent episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast.

Steven Gerrard, I loved him. He was such a great opponent as well, but Paul Scholes, for me, was a nightmare on the pitch.

Petit, a one-time World Cup winner, had the displeasure of facing Scholes on nine different occasions across his illustrious career. All in all, his record against the Manchester United and England string-puller is largely positive: four wins, two draws and three defeats.

Lampard, in the infancy of his career for West Ham United, played against Petit’s Arsenal on seven occasions between 97/98 and 98/99. The former never beat the latter but did draw on two occasions – one being an FA Cup quarter-final.

Close

Against one of Liverpool's greatest ever players in Gerrard, however, Petit was not so fortunate. The two locked horns on five occasions and the Frenchman’s only victory came in 2002/03 while he was playing for Chelsea – a 2-1 win in the final game of the Premier League campaign.