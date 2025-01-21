Jamie Carragher couldn't contain his laughter on Monday Night Football after former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit mistakenly claimed that Gunners legend Pat Rice had passed away. Petit was the special guest for Sky Sports' coverage of Chelsea's 3-1 victory over Wolves, and before the game, the Frenchman was reminiscing over his time at Highbury.

Asked what memories he had from his time in North London, where he made 118 appearances and won a Premier League and FA Cup, Petit began discussing occasions where he had seen and gotten involved in fights with Rice, who was Arsène Wenger's assistant during Petit's time at the club. However, the World Cup winner was left with egg on his face as host Dave Jones revealed that the 75-year-old was still alive and well.

Petit Apologises For Pat Rice Mistake

The Frenchman looked horrified by his mistake

Following Petit's comments, Jones stepped in to reassure Arsenal fans that they hadn't received any major breaking news during the broadcast, stating: "I’ve got some good news, Pat Rice sends his best. He’s not actually no longer with us. He’s alive and kicking."

The reveal prompted uncontrollable giggling from Carragher, who hid his face in Petit's lap as the former French international looked dumbfounded by his mistake. The 54-year-old was quick to apologise with a look of sheer panic spread across his face, saying: "I’m sorry! Sorry Pat. I’m confused. I’m so sorry Pat. Pat, I made a mistake, sorry." Watch Carragher's reaction below (24:45 on the video):

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pat Rice made 528 appearances as a player for Arsenal, winning a first division title and two FA Cups.

Rice spent 13 years as a right-back at Highbury, spending almost his entire career there except for a short move to Watford to round out his playing days. He would return to the Gunners shortly after in a coaching capacity and was later promoted to assistant manager following Arsène Wenger's arrival in 1996.

He would hold this role for well over a decade before retiring in 2012, having helped Wenger guide Arsenal to three Premier League titles, including the Invincible season during the 2003/04 campaign.

