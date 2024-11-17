Key Takeaways Emmanuel Petit left Arsenal for love in 2000 to join Barcelona, spending just one year.

Petit has since expressed regret over his choice to move to Barcelona, saying that he should have stayed at Arsenal.

The French midfielder would subsequently join Chelsea, but never reached the heights he achieved while at the Gunners.

Choosing to leave a football team can be a hard decision for a player to make. Sometimes, though, they have the right reasons for moving on. Whether it's to seek a fresh start or take their careers to a whole new level, it's hard to blame the likes of Moises Caicedo and Darwin Nunez for leaving Brighton & Hove Albion and Benfica to join Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.

Not every player has the right reasons for deciding it's time to leave their current club, however. Some players have their priorities all wrong and are left feeling a little silly when the dust has settled. One such star is Emmanuel Petit, who left Arsenal in 2000 and is still regretting that decision to this day.

Emmanuel Petit's Arsenal Career

He spent three years with the Gunners

After nine years with Monaco, Petit decided to join Arsenal and reunite with his former manager Arsene Wenger in 1997. It wasn't before he'd met with local rivals Tottenham Hotspur, though, who he famously claimed paid for his taxi to Arsenal. He was an instant hit at Highbury and became a key player for the Gunners. Over the course of three seasons, the Frenchman played regularly for Arsenal and managed to win four trophies along the way. He lifted the Premier League and FA Cup during the 1997/98 campaign and added two Charity Shields to his cabinet too.

The defensive midfielder was thriving in England and the £2.5m fee that was paid to bring him through the doors quickly became a big bargain. Despite his time with the team being a hit, though, Petit decided he wanted to leave Arsenal in 2000 and he ultimately moved to Barcelona that summer. The reason for his desire to move to Spain wasn't clear at the time, but it's since been revealed and it's not the best of looks.

Petit Left Arsenal For a Woman

He moved to Spain for love

In a recent interview with Stadium Astro via Metro, Petit revealed that the reason he decided to leave Arsenal in 2000 and move to Barcelona was for a woman. His love life impacted his career and he moved to Spain for someone else. It's something he regrets to this day, as he revealed.

"[It was] for a woman. I always loved Barcelona and [Real] Madrid, two of the biggest clubs in the world. But I should have stayed with Arsenal, definitely. You know, sometimes the grass is not greener somewhere else. It’s better to stay where you are when you receive love and happiness and you are successful. "Why would you leave? Definitely [a big regret]. If I could turn the clock back, I would probably make a different decision."

The midfielder forever regretted his decision to leave Arsenal, but it was a decision he felt was right at the time. Unfortunately, his time at Barcelona wasn't the success that he'd have been hoping for when he made the switch.

Petit Spent Just One Year at Barcelona

He joined Chelsea after

While Petit didn't have the wisest of reasons to leave Arsenal, his decision wouldn't have looked as bad if his time in Spain was a success. It wasn't, though, and he spent just one year with Barcelona. He never quite settled at Camp Nou. The defensive midfielder played just 38 times for the Catalan giants and was on his way out just over 12 months after arriving.

While Petit returned to London, he signed with Chelsea in 2001 rather than rejoining Arsenal, becoming one of just 15 players to play for both London clubs. With the Blues, he had more success than he did in Spain. The Frenchman spent three years at Stamford Bridge and was a regular in the first-team throughout the first two seasons. After falling out of favour in his third year with the side, he decided to hang his boots up and stepped away from the beautiful game in 2004. Petit played 76 times for the Blues during his tenure with them, but he failed to win a single trophy with the side.

All in all, following his Arsenal departure, he never managed to replicate the success he had with the Gunners again. It's easy to see why he still regrets his decision to leave Wenger and co. Things could have turned out very differently if he'd stayed and put football over his love life.

