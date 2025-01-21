Summary Emmanuel Petit snubbed iconic names like Patrick Vieira in his ultimate XI, sparking debate.

Marcel Desailly and John Terry made up Petit's formidable defensive unit at the heart of the backline.

Zinedine Zidane featured in an incredible midfield trio in the Frenchman's star-studded lineup.

Arsenal icon Emmanuel Petit delivered a bold snub to two surprising names when revealing his ultimate XI of former teammates, sparking intrigue and debate. Petit, a key figure in Arsenal’s 1998 Premier League and FA Cup double-winning side and a World Cup champion with France that same summer, joined Jamie Carragher in the Sky Sports studio ahead of Chelsea’s showdown with Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive midfielders of his generation, Petit enjoyed a glittering career that saw him represent Monaco, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea, leaving an enduring legacy in European football. Tasked with the unenviable challenge of naming his ultimate XI of former teammates, the 54-year-old faced what could only be described as a poisoned chalice.

Having shared the pitch with a constellation of footballing superstars, narrowing the list to just eleven was an impossible task. Unsurprisingly, some iconic names were left out - most notably, Patrick Vieira, a decision that has raised many eyebrows.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Fabien Barthez; Lillian Thuram, Marcel Desailly, John Terry, Manuel Amoros

During the 1998 World Cup, hosted by Petit's home country of France, Fabien Barthez was a standout performer, conceding just two goals in seven games and earning the prestigious Lev Yashin Award as the tournament's best goalkeeper.

Marcel Desailly and Lilian Thuram were equally vital to that victorious squad, with Thuram famously scoring a remarkable brace - his only two international goals - to secure a place in the final, redeeming himself after an early error that gifted Croatia the lead. While Desailly was labelled "a nightmare for strikers" by Petit. Given their contributions to his greatest achievement, it’s no surprise they earned spots in Petit’s selection.

John Terry, a defensive stalwart in his own right, also proved difficult to overlook, resulting in Tony Adams - a decision that visibly stunned Jamie Carragher - being left out of the lineup, despite both being among the greatest Premier League defenders of all time. "Nowadays, defenders are not typical defenders," Petit said.

"Back in those days, when you are talking about defenders, Thuram, one against one, Desailly, John Terry - those guys, you cannot pass them. It's impossible. They are proper defenders. They fight for the ball. It's a nightmare for strikers."

Petit concluded his defensive lineup with the addition of Manuel Amoros at left-back. Although very much a veteran by the time the duo shared the pitch together, his legacy was everlasting. A Monaco and France legend, Amoros played in the European Championship finals of 1984 and 1992, and the World Cup finals in 1982 and 1986.

Midfielders

Zinedine Zidane, Xavi, Rivaldo

The most controversial decision Petit made during his selection process was going ahead with overlooking Patrick Vieira, despite having played alongside the midfield general in 132 games for club and country. While he did go on to name the retired Arsenal captain as his "favourite teammate", he just couldn't find the room to fit him in a midfield three brimming with Champions League prestige. Petit said:

"I can only take 11 players though. Even in midfield, Patrick, Frank Lampard, for example. There's only one Xavi. I think Xavi in this position. You could see that he had something different, his intelligence, his technical skill. The personality as well. This is the DNA of Barcelona."

Rivaldo - who is considered one of Brazil's greatest players - also got the nod for a similar reason. He was the beating heart of Catalonian football for several years, winning the Ballon d'Or in 1999 for his efforts, before finishing the 2000/01 season as La Liga's top assist-provider.

There can't be too many qualms over Zinedine Zidane's inclusion, either. Another midfielder to solemnise his time next to Petit with a Golden Ball, the Real Madrid icon wore the number 10 shirt with an uneclipsable finesse. His vice-like grip on the beautiful game in the 1990s and early 2000s was so influential that he inspired not only a new generation of talent but continues to do so today.

Forwards

George Weah, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry

"He was so good at floating in and out of positions, but on the ball, his powerful runs, he was a great striker," Petit said about George Weah. Still the only African player to win a Ballon d'Or and World Player of the Year award, Weah was given the nod by the Frenchman over the likes of Eric Cantona for the role he played in helping AC Milan take over the continent in the 90s.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 553 total career appearances for club and country, George Weah scored 211 goals before becoming Liberia's president in 2017.

Unsurprisingly, it was the formidable Arsenal pairing of Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry who finished the attacking trio. In 215 appearances together for the Gunners, they assisted each other on 20 occasions, winning two Premier League titles (including that famous invincibles campaign), as well as two FA Cups.

Arguably, without Bergkamp and Henry, Petit would have been far less successful throughout his career. They were the spark to each other's eternal flames and stood as two pillars of the north London club's most glorious era. Together, they scored a combined total of 262 Premier League goals, and it's hard to imagine Arsenal will ever be able to find another pairing as divine as theirs.

All statistics via Transfermarkt (correct as of 21/01/2025).