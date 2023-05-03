Arsenal welcomed their city rivals Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium and dismantled them in a crucial 3-1 win and former Blues player Emmanuel Petit had plenty to say.

Mikel Arteta’s side came out of the blocks fast and found themselves two goals ahead on the half hour mark, thanks to a brace from the reliable Martin Odegaard.

Gabriel Jesus then added a third 10 minutes shy of the interval in a goalmouth scramble.

It was at this point that the Chelsea players lost all hope of a comeback as they were visibly eager to end the half and attempt to re-group in the changing rooms.

Their only bright spark for the Blues, Noni Madueke, scored a consolation in the second half but were severely outclassed by Arsenal on the night.

A plethora of problems arose and epitomised their season as a whole, despite their vast £600m spend on new enforcements.

Petit spoke to Premier League Productions and gave his opinion on the sorry state of affairs currently occurring at his former club.

Emmanuel Petit: ‘I saw some of the players having arguments’

This result was Frank Lampard’s sixth consecutive defeat as interim boss and perhaps their worst yet.

Petit, who picked up 76 appearances in his three-year stint in west London, played on the fact that their huge pool of players is the root of all their present problems.

“I was quite close to the Chelsea bench, and I saw some of the players having arguments between them in the second half especially,” Petit told Premier League Productions.

“I was shocked in the first half the attitudes of the players, the body language, no response, no pride, no unity, no friendship.

“I was thinking you could put 20 managers on the bench, and it won’t change anything at all at the moment.

“They need to clear something in the dressing room first and then think about the manager afterwards.

“You can put the best manager on the bench now and he doesn’t get the right answer, there are too many players.

“It’s a mess and it was embarrassing to watch Chelsea in the first half, and I feel sorry for the fans.” he finished.

It’s clear that Petit was more than shocked at the shortcoming of squad unity and this would have only worsened following their defeat to their fellow London club.

They now sit in 12th place level on points with Bournemouth, a team who they face next and who are enduring an impressive run of results.

Can Mauricio Pochettino be their saving grace?

Chelsea have their sights set on former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino to come in and return them to the heights of English football.

As Petit mentioned, the problems are much deeper than their managerial issue. A lack of identity within the squad and having too many players are issues to be rectified firstly.

The Argentine boss would bring ample Premier League experience with him having managed at both Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.

In July 2022, Pochettino was sacked by Paris Saint-Germain after having the supposed pleasure of looking over the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

His lack of silverware, which Chelsea will be striving for, may be a problem, however.

If Pochettino was to make a return to London and take over at the helm of Chelsea, he would have a mountainous task on his hands.