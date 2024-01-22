Highlights Emoni Bates and teammate Gabe Osabuohien have been suspended for two games after entering the stands following a loss.

Bates is averaging 24.6 points per game in the G-League but has struggled in the NBA.

Bates was previously suspended in college and faced gun charges, but the charges were dropped and he was reinstated.

The NBA G-League has suspended Emoni Bates of the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers' affiliate, for two games after he and teammate Gabe Osabuohien entered the spectator stands following a road loss against the Birmingham Squadron on Jan. 20.

In a press release published on Jan. 22, G-League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim revealed that the two will sit out their game on the same day against the Osceola Magic following the announcement of their suspensions.

"The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Charge’s 126-105 loss to the Birmingham Squadron on Jan. 20 at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Bates and Osabuohien will begin serving their suspensions tonight when the Charge visit the Osceola Magic at Silver Spurs Arena at 7 p.m. ET."

As of the time of writing, it's unclear what led the two players to enter the stands, but a video of the final buzzer shows Bates beginning to walk toward the crowd before the clip cuts.

Bates finished the game with 14 points, making six of his 20 shot attempts, seven rebounds, seven assists, and a steal. The Birmingham Squadron won the game 126-105. The 19-year-old has played five games with the Charge thus far and is averaging 24.6 points per game on 41.7 percent shooting and 42.9 percent from three.

Emoni Bates – G-League Stats Categories Stats Points 24.6 Assists 2.6 Rebounds 5.4 Field Goal % 41.7 3PT % 42.9

According to Cleveland.com, Bates ranks ninth in voting for the NBA G League Next Up Game, which will take place on Feb. 18 during All-Star Weekend.

Despite showing promise in the G-League, Bates has struggled in the NBA. In 10 games, he's played an average of 7.6 minutes, posting 1.8 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.

Bates was previously suspended in college

Arrested on gun charges

Although this is the first time Bates has been suspended at a professional level, he experienced issues in college in 2022.

According to MLive, Eastern Michigan suspended Bates after he was arrested on two felony gun charges. He had allegedly been carrying a concealed weapon and altered identification marks on it.

Bates eventually agreed to plead down to a misdemeanor charge of attempted illegal transportation of a weapon, which led to the felony charges being dropped, per The Detroit News. This led to Eastern Michigan reinstating Bates.

Barring any changes to the suspension, Bates will be able to make his return to G-League action on Jan. 26 when the Cleveland Charge will take on the Maine Celtics.