Highlights Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri expressed his emotions about trading away OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam, acknowledging their contributions to the team.

The Raptors' front office began a roster retool with the trade of Anunoby to the Knicks for Quickley, Barrett, and a pick, and then traded Siakam to the Pacers.

Ujiri is now focused on building a talented young squad centered around Scottie Barnes and intends to address the team's shooting and spacing issues.

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri faced reporters for the first time since trading away stars OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam on Thursday, and the toll the last few weeks have taken on the longtime executive was visible.

A day after trading Siakam to the Indiana Pacers for Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, Kira Lewis (via New Orleans) and three first-round picks, Ujiri shared his feelings on having to move on from a pair of stars that meant a lot to the Raptors for the better part of a decade.

"What these guys represent and where I come from, where they come from, it's meant a lot to me. I wish them all the best and I know they're going to do big things where they are."

Ujiri and the Raptors' front office kicked off the NBA's trade season with a blockbuster deal just before the new year, sending Anunoby — along with Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa — to the New York Knicks in exchange for Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and a second-round pick.

The trade got the ball rolling on what felt like a much-needed retool of the roster, and with management choosing to focus on building around budding star Scottie Barnes, the inevitable deal for Siakam dominated the NBA news cycle for weeks since the calendar turned over to 2024.

With the two-time All-NBA forward set to become a free agent in the offseason, multiple reports claimed that Siakam and the Raptors had made little to no headway in terms of extension talks and that the 29-year-old was most likely going to be moved ahead of the deadline.

"The lines of communication were not that great. Based on my relationship, Pascal deserved that I even gave him the over-communication, which I didn’t and I apologized to him. That part, I'm not particularly proud of."

Ujiri, who has a long-standing relationship with Siakam since they met at a Basketball Without Borders camp in South Africa over a decade ago, was visibly shaken as he spoke about how difficult it was to trade the franchise cornerstone.

Ujiri also touched on how difficult it is to make these decisions, having to deliver bad news to the likes of DeMar DeRozan, Dwayne Casey and Nick Nurse throughout his almost 11-year tenure at the head of the Raptors franchise.

"This is a tough business. I walked around a hotel room in Kenya for two hours to sum up the courage to call DeMar DeRozan. And I'm a tough motherf*****. The human part of this business is tough. Time heals a little bit, but man, it's not easy. Trading a player and when a player leaves, they're the most difficult things."

The 53-year-old is now shifting his focus to building up a talented young squad spearheaded by Barnes, the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year. He admitted the Raptors will put more of an emphasis on shooting in their roster construction; an area of their game they've struggled in over recent seasons.

“We started with RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Shooting, athletic players, players with basketball IQ, young players; we have to start building spacing. We have young talent, and we have to go and find those fits."

The Raptors don't appear to be done on the trade front, either, according to Ujiri, who said there will "definitely" be more trades to come between now and the Feb. 8 trade deadline. Toronto now owns three first-round picks in the upcoming NBA Draft and has trade pieces like Bruce Brown and Gary Trent Jr. that can be dangled for additional assets in the coming weeks.

“Are we gonna take three picks in that draft? I strongly doubt it. That’s not the plan for now. We’ll make good use and scout in the best possible way we can.”

Toronto will host the Chicago Bulls at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, a day after routing the Miami Heat 121-97 at home. The Raptors currently occupy the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-25 record.