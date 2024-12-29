WWE shows are attended by tens of thousands of people at every event, and many fans in attendance, when they are not cheering on their favourite Superstars, could sometimes wonder what is actually under the ring.

All the wrestling action happens in the ring, but the area underneath also serves a key purpose, as it contains a whole plethora of weapons, such as chairs, tables, and kendo sticks - which are stored and available for matches where no disqualification applies.

Many times, the wrestlers themselves have to hide under the ring, ready and waiting for their cue for a surprise appearance, such as when the lights go out or during a brawl or even a match. We've all seen The Undertaker appear in the middle of the ring from absolutely nowhere.

Underneath a WWE Ring

Thanks to one WWE employee we've got a glimpse of life under the squared circle

Nick Daw may not exactly be a household name to WWE fans like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, or Gunther. However, he plays a very important role in his own right. During a recent episode of SmackDown, he posted a TikTok to give a fascinating insight into what goes on behind the scenes, and more importantly, underneath the ring.

Speaking to the camera, Nick explained: "It's pretty dark under here. Not a whole lot going on. That's my legendary monitor - we have to make sure we have a monitor under here. That's life under the ring."

Jinder Mahal Opens up on Underneath a WWE Ring

The ex-Superstar has previously spoken out about the secrets of the industry

The envelope surrounding life under a WWE ring was opened up in November by former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Speaking on the YouTube channel of another former WWE wrestler, Maven Huffman, Mahal elaborated on what really goes on, saying: “When we’re on a commercial break [or] maybe when there is a video package playing, all the lights in the arena go dark. Throughout the night, the ring crew comes out to change something; generally, you can sneak under there without anybody noticing.

"I’ve done that a bunch of times. Underneath the ring, it is called a bed. There is a little mat there, and there is a gentleman by the name of Nick Daw who is under there with a monitor. They have got water bottles down there, they’ve got diet Cokes, Red Bulls. So you have your bed, you’ve got your monitor, and Nick actually has a headset to the producers.”

Superstars like Bray Wyatt, Hornswoggle, and The Undertaker have all been stored away under the ring, waiting for their cue to unleash their own brand of chaos.

The Undertaker Got Served Food Under the Ring

The Deadman got treated well for having to stay hidden for long periods of time

The logistics of keeping Undertaker hidden from the audience before his shock entrance meant that he would be stuck under the ring for hours waiting for his moment. Happily for The Phenom, though, he wasn’t left to starve during his time there. In fact, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has revealed that he was well taken care of.

"They used to hide Undertaker under the ring a lot. They used to lay out food under there for him. And I mean, like, good food, you know what I mean? Then Bray Wyatt started to do it. They were just putting sandwiches under there, and I said: 'Dude, you gotta talk to them to get that Undertaker menu. He's getting steaks'."