West Ham United target Youssef En-Nesyri is ‘exactly the kind of forward’ that David Moyes likes, as journalist Paul Brown gives his verdict on whether this move could happen, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Hammers may need to find a new forward before the window slams shut on Friday.

West Ham United transfer news - Latest

West Ham recently completed the signing of Mohammed Kudus from Ajax, who has played in a centre-forward role during his career. However, the Ghanaian is also capable of featuring on the right-hand side of attack, as well as in a midfield role, where he has spent most of his time as a footballer. It’s unclear what Moyes’ plan is with Kudus, considering his versatility, but the Scottish manager may be considering bringing in a natural, out-and-out number nine before the deadline. One player the capital club have been linked with is Sevilla striker En-Nesyri.

As per talkSPORT, West Ham have reignited their interest in En-Nesyri, after having a bid rejected in January 2021. The Moroccan attacker was reportedly available for around £35m in the January transfer window of last season. With Michail Antonio linked with a move away from the London Stadium after Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq expressed their interest, Moyes’ need for a striker is heightened.

Now, journalist Brown has given his verdict on En-Nesyri and confirmed whether the Hammers have a chance of securing his signature.

What has Brown said about West Ham and En-Nesyri?

Brown has suggested that En-Nesyri is exactly the type of striker that Moyes likes. The journalist adds that it wouldn’t be a surprise if the 26-year-old arrived at West Ham before the window closes on Friday.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Exactly the kind of rampaging forward who would get around, press people, excellent in the air. Good hard worker, exactly the kind of forward that Moyes likes. I can see why they've gone back to him.

“When he had his real breakthrough season in Spain they pushed very hard to get him and made a quite a large bid. Didn't get him. He went off the boil a bit in Spain for a few months after that but now seems to be back in form and I totally understand why West Ham are trying to sign him. I think it would be a good move if they can get him and it wouldn't surprise me if he arrives to."

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

What’s next for West Ham?

En-Nesyri isn’t the only striker linked with a move to the London Stadium. Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham are working on a deal to sign Corinthians forward Yuri Alberto. Taylor adds that he still believes we could see two or three players arrive through the door, despite doing plenty of business already.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that we shouldn’t rule out Jesse Lingard joining the club on a free transfer. The former Manchester United man had an impressive spell on loan at the Hammers previously, and is currently a free agent.