Highlights Endrick is one of the most promising youngsters in all of football.

Despite being just 17, the rising star has already scored 23 senior goals but sparked controversy when he celebrated after his most recent strike.

His celebration left the opposition players furious but came down to his love for several movies.

Future Real Madrid star Endrick has been catching the attention of fans the world over for his very impressive performances of late. His showing for Brazil against England in March showed glimpses of the talent that he has and let everyone know that Los Blancos had done it again. They were signing one of the most exciting youngsters in the game.

Many are already counting down the days until he plays for the La Liga side, joining in July 2024, but for now, he's still got a job to do for Palmeiras. The 17-year-old has forced people to take notice due to his solid performances for the Brazilian side, but he's now in the headlines for a more controversial reason. After scoring in the club's most recent match, he made a very specific choice during his celebration that seriously rattled his opponents, and it didn't end well.

Endrick Decided to Imitate King Kong

It sparked fury from his opposition

After a corner was flicked towards the far post, the 17-year-old got on the end of it and nodded it home. It put his side 3-0 up against South American side Liverpool. It sparked jubilation from the youngster, and he quickly peeled away, imitating King Kong as he raced towards the touchline.

This didn't go down too well with the opposition players and those warming up on the side of the pitch quickly raced onto it and confronted him for his celebration. There was some pushing and shoving, with the Liverpool players clearly incensed by Endrick's choice of celebration. The referee wasn't happy with it either, showing the youngsters a yellow card immediately afterwards and he was also quickly substituted out of the game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite being just 17 years old, Endrick already has 23 senior goals

From scoring his side's third to being booked and removed from the contest minutes later, it's safe to say his choice of celebration left many unhappy, but after the match, he revealed his reasoning for imitating King Kong.

He Did it Because He's a Fan of of the King Kong Movies

He's also a fan of Planet of the Apes

To clear things up after the controversial scenes that followed his celebration, Endrick was quick to point out that it was down to the fact that he loved the King Kong and Planet of the Apes movies. Speaking after the game, he revealed as much.

"I am happy with this goal, the assist, and the victory. I celebrate the goal like this. It has nothing to do with racism. I did it against Independiente, and it was well received. It was a nice celebration. It was close to their fans and I spoke Spanish. Their defender, Mathias, understood and another player didn’t like it. I celebrate by imitating a monkey because I’m a fan of Planet of the Apes and I like the King Kong movie. What matters is that I am happy."

It's a bizarre reason to pull out such a celebration, but with the brand-new Planet of the Apes movie hitting cinemas this week, and Godzilla X Kong being released a couple of months ago, it is actually a pretty timely one. With the volatile reaction to it, though, it's hard to imagine he'll be pulling it out in the Champions League once he joins up with Real Madrid in the summer.

