Gareth Southgate's England suffered a 1-0 defeat as they welcomed Brazil to Wembley Stadium in one of the Three Lions' final international friendlies before Euro 2024. Youngster Endrick delivered a devastating blow to the home side with a late strike after being brought on as a substitute.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Endrick became the youngest player to ever score in a senior men's game at Wembley Stadium with his late strike

The absences of Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka handed opportunities to Ollie Watkins and Anthony Gordon to stake their claims for starting places in Germany. Conor Gallagher started alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham in midfield as Southgate looks to figure out who will play in that role during the competition.

The game was preceded by a tribute to the late Terry Venables, who tragically passed away in November 2023 at the age of 80. An even start to the game saw both sides enjoy their fair share of possession while warming back into international football.

Both Sides Frustrated in the First-Half

Wasteful finishing was on display at Wembley

Vinicius Junior had the first clear-cut opportunity on the night after the Real Madrid winger broke free of the England backline, although the recovery pace of Kyle Walker was enough to prevent the ball from crossing the line at the crucial moment after Jordan Pickford was beaten. Manchester City fans will be left concerned after seeing the right-back limping off shortly after his goal-line clearance due to an injury issue.

Another Brazilian opportunity came and went shortly after as Vinicius Jr's teammate for club and country, Rodrygo, fired wide after Phil Foden was caught in possession. The visitors were wasteful in front of goal as they struck the post before Raphinha squirmed an effort wide following a mistake from Harry Maguire.

Watkins skied a glorious chance to put his side in front while covering for the injured Kane. The score remained level heading into the half-time break, although both teams had opportunities to find the back of the net.

Endrick Delivers Hammer Blow

The youngster punished some slack England defending

The second period saw more back-and-forth action but still no goals. Kobbie Mainoo was introduced by Southgate to make his senior debut for the Three Lions, just days after earning his first call-up. To be handed minutes against a side like Brazil shows the confidence everyone has in the young man.

The midfielder has been one of the best-performing players at Old Trafford this season and recently put in a wonderful display against arch-rivals Liverpool in a thrilling FA Cup tie. His introduction came alongside his club teammate Marcus Rashford, who is looking to force his way back into the starting XI for his country.

The away team would get the last laugh, however, as moments after the Man United duo were introduced, Vinicius Junior once again pounced on a ball in behind the England defence. He was once again thwarted as Pickford got a touch on his effort, but Endrick was able to apply the finishing touch.

The 17-year-old tapped the ball into the back of the net and the goal stood despite protests from the English players. The youngster is set to play for Real Madrid in the 2024/25 season after sealing a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in December 2022. He is seen as one of the most exciting young prospects in world football, and he delivered a hammer blow to Southgate's side in the lead-up to Euro 2024.