Highlights England's uninspired play ends in a 1-0 loss to Iceland, leaving fans wanting more ahead of the European Championships.

Player ratings show Harry Kane and company struggled, with few bright spots in a lackluster performance at Wembley.

Iceland's Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson shines as Man of the Match, showcasing speed and skill with a goal against England.

Gareth Southgate and England wrapped up their preparation for the European Championships with a very disappointing performance against Iceland as they lost 1-0 to the visitors at Wembley on Friday night. An early goal from Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson gave Iceland the lead after he caught the Three Lions on the counter, nutmegging John Stones with a fierce effort that found the bottom of the net.

England looked very uninspired throughout and never really came close to finding an equaliser against their opponents. It's not the type of performance or result that the country will have wanted ahead of the European Championships that kick off later this month. Aside from a glorious opportunity that Harry Kane somehow squandered from mere inches out, it was a very quiet evening for England and it looks like there's plenty of work to do before the international tournament gets underway.

Key Match Statistics England Stats Bosnia 66% Possession 34% 11 Total shots 9 1 Shots on target 4 6 Corner kicks 5 0 Yellow cards 3

England Player Ratings

GK – Aaron Ramsdale - 5/10

Never really looked 100% comfortable in goal for England. The three-month inactivity really showed.

RB – Kyle Walker - 6/10

Showcased his strength and speed multiple times throughout.

CB – John Stones - 5/10

The Manchester City man has had better days. Nutmegged for the Iceland opener and was brought off at halftime.

CB – Marc Guehi - 6/10

It was a solid performance from the Crystal Palace man, who put his body on the line at times to prevent Iceland.

LB – Kieran Trippier - 6/10

It was a quiet evening for Trippier who played out of position once again.

CM – Kobbie Mainoo - 6/10

It was a so-so night for the Manchester United youngster. Looked composed and rarely troubled in the middle, but has been better.

CM – Declan Rice - 6/10

Rarely put a foot wrong in the middle of the park, but was largely anonymous going forward and offered very little help to his teammates.

RW – Cole Palmer - 7/10

One of the few real bright sparks for the Three Lions. Constantly looked capable of making something happen.

CAM – Phil Foden - 5/10

Gave the ball away a little too cheaply on a number of occasions.

LW – Anthony Gordon - 6/10

Used his pace to get behind the Iceland defence to great effect throughout the night. End product was a little lacking.

ST – Harry Kane - 5/10

Missed a glorious chance from point-blank range in the first half and was uncharacteristically quiet throughout.

Sub – Ezri Konsa - 6/10

The Aston Villa man replaced Stones at half time, but had very little to do from that point onwards.

Sub – Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6/10

He wasn't on the pitch for long, but the Liverpool man showed glimpses of what he is capable of with some inviting balls.

Sub – Joe Gomez - 5/10

Replaced Trippier on the left-hand side, but that's about all he did if truth be told.

Sub – Ivan Toney - 6/10

Came on with just under 30 minutes left and looked livelier in that limited appearance than Kane did all night.

Sub - Bukayo Saka - 5/10

Came on and had next to no impact on proceedings at all.

Sub - Eberechi Eze - N/A

Came on without much time left and really had no influence on the game whatsoever.

Iceland Player Ratings

GK – Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson - 5/10

Was fortunate not to concede after a sloppy mistake at the back gave Palmer an excellent chance. Had a quiet night otherwise, with just one shot to deal with.

RB - Steinn Bjarkason - 5/10

Struggled to contain Gordon, who got beyond him on a number of occasions.

CB - Daniel Leo Gretarsson - 7/10

Made a superb block to deny Palmer after a mistake from his goalkeeper and a well-timed challenge in the second half prevented Toney from a glorious chance.

CB – Sverrir Ingason - 6/10

Did a solid job handling the England pressure.

LB - Kolbeinn Birgir Finnsson - 7/10

Had a fine evening keeping Palmer from taking control of the right-hand flank. Any success the Englishman had came after he strayed into the middle and away from the full-back.

CM - Arnor Traustason - 6/10

Really kept England from having too much success in the middle of the park.

CM – Johann Gudmundsson - 6/10

Did a good job building a wall in front of the Three Lions and frustrating them.

CM - Hakon Arnar Haraldsson - 6/10

Dealt with the talented Rice and Mainoo with no real issues whatsoever.

RW - Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson - 7/10

Very well-taken strike to open the scoring for Iceland early. Should have had a second but fluffed his lines when all he had to do was poke the ball home.

ST – Andri Gudjohnsen - 5/10

It was a quiet evening for the leading man. Had very little service, with England dominating possession.

LW - Mikael Anderson - 5/10

Very quiet evening for Anderson who contributed very little going forward for Iceland.

Sub – Stefan Teitur Pordarson - 5/10

Was brought on for Anderson, but didn't really have any influence on things.

Sub – Arnor Sigurdsson - N/A

The Blackburn Rovers man made his return from injury, but didn't have much time to impact the game at all.

Sub – Isak Bermann Johannesson - N/A

Brought on late and didn't have time to impact the proceedings.

Sub - Valgeir Lunddal Fridriksson - N/A

Was merely a substitution to waste time for the victors and had no time at all to do anything of note.

Man of the Match

Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson

It was an impressive display from the OH Leuven man. Catching England on the break, he drove towards John Stones and had no trouble getting the better of the English, nutmegging him with an effort that beat Aaron Ramsdale and found the back of the England net. The strike proved to be the winner, but he could have and probably should have had a second.

After Iceland caught the Three Lions out with another fastbreak, the ball was played to the forward in front of Ramsdale, but while all he had to do was slot it past the Arsenal man, he stumbled at the most inopportune of times. Still, it was a strong showing from the winger.