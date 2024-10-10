England thought they had rescued a point against Greece at Wembley on Thursday evening through a late Jude Bellingham goal - but a late winner from Vangelis Pavlidis in a game where Greece were comfortably the best side saw the visitors clinch all three points in a 2-1 win, marking a frustrating night in the Nations League for Lee Carsley's Three Lions.

A frantic opening 15 minutes barely had fans sitting in their seats in an end-to-end game. Bellingham had his shot thwarted by Odysseas Vlachodimos in the opening two minutes, Pavlidis curled wide, whilst Cole Palmer had a free-kick that was blazed wide - and it was the Greeks who thought they had opened the scoring with West Ham United defender Dinos Mavropanos putting the ball in the net before it was ruled offside.

England were notably way too high defensively, which gave Greece chances to counter and they could have profited on multiple occasions. Anastasios Bakasetas' shot was blocked by John Stones, whilst Jordan Pickford dallied on the ball outside of the area and relied on Chelsea man Levi Colwill to produce a stunning goalline clearance to bail him out. However, it was England who had the two best chances with Palmer blazing over with a clear shot on goal and Anthony Gordon flashing a header wide from a Trent Alexander-Arnold shot.

Warning signs were there as we entered the break, and those lights were blaring when Pavlidis danced through some feeble challenges from Alexander-Arnold, Stones and Palmer to slot his strike beyond Pickford to send the 4,200-strong contingent barmy.

Greece then had a goal ruled out for offside as they looked to turn the screw, and England looked bereft of ideas. Carsley roled the dice to bring on Ollie Watkins and Dominic Solanke, and though the former lashed over from the edge of the box, there was little attacking promise. Greece then thought they'd doubled their lead again - the fourth time they'd put the ball in the back of the net - through Pavlidis again.

It looked it wasn't to be for the visitors - with Bellingham lashing home from the edge of the box after what was just England's second shot on target for what was realistically an undeserved point for Carsley's side - but luck was on their side and Pavlidis bagged his second of the evening in stoppage time through more poor defending to record an unlikely win.

England Statistics Greece 2 Shots on target 3 7 Shots off target 3 63 Possession 37 9 Corners 5 2 Yellow cards 4 11 Fouls 14

Match Highlights

Full match highlights to follow...

England Player Ratings

Jordan Pickford - 3/10

Greece were always going to break and test the stopper with England being tactically aggressive, but that does not excuse the mistakes the Everton goalkeeper made. He swept up a ball over the top, but dawdled on it and with Greece's attack robbing him, it took an outstanding goalline clearance from Colwill to spare his blushes. Then, from the resulting corner, he was in no man's land and saved by the offside flag as the ball trickled in from a missed punch. Arguably his worst performance for the Three Lions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5/10

The Liverpool full-back was extremely high up the pitch in the opening minutes, and that could have been a real danger when Pavlidis had almost the freedom of the right-hand side to drift into before curling a shot wide. Evidently, that was through Carsley's gung-ho tactics, but the risk and reward of a full-back pushing up is that they should produce in the final third. He should have had an assist for Gordon's header, but poor defending for the goal takes him down a mark.

John Stones - 6/10

Was always going to be up against it when it became apparent England were going all-out attack when the line-ups were announced, and he put in a solid performance in the recovery phases as Greece countered. A proud day for the Manchester City star as he skippered the Three Lions but he didn't cover himself in glory for the goal.

Levi Colwill - 7/10

Outstanding clearance to save Pickford's bacon when his goalkeeper went walkabout. England have been crying out for a left-footed defender for some time and at such a young age, he will be vying for game-time for years to come. A real talent who was one of the only shining lights on the night.

Rico Lewis - 6/10

Another City star, Lewis tended to sit in when Trent went on his escapades down the right-hand side. The prodigy defines versatility, with Pep Guardiola singing his praises weekly, and he will be such an asset to the Three Lions in the coming years.

Declan Rice - 4/10

Didn't ooze the control that he usually does for Arsenal, and the system didn't help him by being dragged around an empty midfield. He was given the runaround on the counter and had strive harder in the second half. Booked.

Related Who is England's best player right now? England has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to talented football players, but who is the best? Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice are just a few names which spring to mind. Wayne Rooney thinks England's best player is Phil Foden, but what do you think?

Cole Palmer - 5/10

The Chelsea star went close with a free kick in the opening minutes that was akin to the angle he bettered against Brighton two weeks ago, but he blazed England's best chance over the bar after 20 minutes. Palmer played a much deeper role than he is used to, and he did well enough, but he perhaps lacked the defensive discipline of a 'central midfielder' as he failed to do anything to stop Pavlidis.

Bukayo Saka - 4/10

Hugely ineffective against the Greek defence. A largely attacking lineup meant that the onus wasn't on the Arsenal hero as is the case at club level, and he was without doubt the least involved of the 'attacking five' under the famous arch. Booked and substituted without a whimper.

Phil Foden - 5/10

Foden's involvement on the left-hand side at EURO 2024 was scorned given that he is much more effective when cutting in on his favoured left foot, and today's setup suited him better. He pressed well from the front, tracked back and showed glimpses of quality. But he couldn't get anything done and a lack of output for the Three Lions remains.

Jude Bellingham - 7/10

The Real Madrid icon had the game's first real chance inside two minutes, but he was denied an early opener by Vlachodimos. His ball retention is superb, and he acts as a quality hold-up player in the false nine - as proved by creating Palmer's blaze over. However, the Los Blancos star maybe just lacks that killer finishing instinct of a natural false nine - not that it's his fault Carsley opted to go without an out-and-out striker - and his goal from outside of the box proved that.

Anthony Gordon - 5/10

Usually so adept at beating full-backs when he's on the left flank but Gordon just couldn't get going. There wasn't a talisman for him to play with which he has done throughout his career in the ilk of Alexander Isak or Dominic Calvert-Lewin, which is potentially why he could have struggled - but even skipping past his man was rare for the Newcastle United star today. Headed over under no pressure.

SUB - Noni Madueke - 4/10

Introduced for Saka, but his chances were few and far between. Could have scored a late goal.

SUB - Ollie Watkins - 4/10

Came on to bring some actual striking experience but blazed over with a half-chance.

SUB - Dominic Solanke - 4/10

Carsley opted for the two-man attack later on and it somewhat pushed Greece back.

Greece Player Ratings

Odysseas Vlachodimos - 7/10

The Newcastle goalkeeper did well to thwart Bellingham early on, and had Palmer's free-kick covered. That experience in goal is vital for a team who are likely to be under the cosh and he looked relatively comfortable.

Lazaros Rota - 6/10

Anthony Gordon just wasn't at his best today and though that was down to his own poor performance, Rota did offer him little. The Greek defender didn't offer much going forward, but he certainly kept Gordon quiet and that is a testament to his own outing.

Konstantinos Mavropanos - 7/10

Thought he'd scored the opener but was adjudged to have been offside after a minute of madness from Pickford. The West Ham star defended well and kept England to extremely limited chances.

Konstantinos Koulierakis - 7/10

Picked up a caution within the first five minutes on what could have been a tough day for the defender, but barring Palmer's miss, there were rarely any issues in the first half, heading everything away valiantly and that continued. Booked.

Dimitrios Giannoulis - 6/10

Almost managed a cut-back for Bakasetas to tuck home, but Stones' dangling leg kept the scores at a deadlock. Not a bad display from the former Norwich City man.

Related Things You Might Have Missed From England vs Greece Fans may have missed these key moments on an emotional night.

Manolis Siopis - 7/10

The Cardiff midfielder arguably had the toughest task of the game with England's midfield-dominated setup dropping in and out of the lines, but he managed himself extremely well. He offered tenacity to disrupt the Three Lions' attacking build-up and disciplined himself enough to frustrate Carsley's side.

Dimitris Kourbelis - 6/10

His structured approach limited England's chance creation massively and alongside Siopis, their low-block was ideal away from home.

Giorgos Masouras - 6/10

Lewis kept him at bay quite often and a lot of Greece's best attacks came down the left-hand side. He still offered runs and numbers going forward, but his output with the ball wasn't as good as his teammates.

Anastasios Bakasetas - 7/10

Should have scored in the first-half after Giannoulis' cutback, but his composure on the counter produced such high-quality chances for his teammates to work with.

Christos Tzolis - 7/10

Certainly caused England problems thanks to Alexander-Arnold's creativity. Another former Norwich man, Tzolis was quick and creative enough to cause a threat and was the main reason for England being penned back. A strong counter-attacking performance for the 22-year-old.

Vangelis Pavlidis - 9/10

Pavlidis was given room to impress against a risk-taking England side and he caused serious mayhem. The Benfica striker regularly drifted out to the left to exploit the space left by Alexander-Arnold, whilst also bringing Stones with him to create space - and his strike early in the second-half was enough to punish England before being the man to wrap it up in the dying embers when his strike nestled in the back of the net. A real complete performance from Greece's backup striker.

SUB - Dimitris Pelkas - 6/10

Came on for winger Masouras, and the former Hull loanee kept the tempo going as Greece continue to counter, and he grabbed the winning assist.

SUB - Christos Zafeiris - 5/10

Came on for fresh legs in midfield and it seemed to work a trick.

SUB - Petros Mantalos - 5/10

More fresh legs in the engine room kept Greece battling. A superb tactic from Ivan Jovanovic.

SUB - Giannis Konstantelias - 5/10

The winger was influential in the dying embers.

SUB - Georgios Vagiannidis - 4/10

Came on to replace the tired Bakasetas.

Man of the Match

Vangelis Pavlidis

All the talk before the game was about how Greece would struggle in the absence of Fotis Ioannidis, but the Three Lions failed to stop his replacement - and some. The 25-year-old, who joined Benfica in the summer, has been a natural goalscorer throughout his career in the Eredivisie, with 59 in 96 games for AZ Alkmaar, and he has continued that form into this international break.

Superb on the counter, quick to stretch England's defence and almost scoring in the first five minutes, Pavlidis was a real handful and his efforts paid off in the first few minutes of the second half as he danced through the Three Lions' defence and stroked the ball beyond Pickford to give his country the lead - and even with an offside goal to double the lead, he kept his efforts up and bagged the late winner.

There won't be many better opposition striker performances at Wembley and the Benfica star can leave with his head held high.