Crossing isn't perhaps as commonplace in the game as it has been in years gone past, with a growing number of teams trying to out pass their opponents to get through on goal. A great cross, whether whipped in, or floated, can offer up goals on a plate for teammates.

English football has been blessed with homegrown players with an exceptional ability to put the ball in the perfect place for their teammates to attack. David Beckham is ranked number one for the greatest ever English crosser of the ball and he is arguably the greatest ever crosser of a ball in football history.

The former Three Lions captain set a great example for all by demonstrating that you don't need to beat your man to get a good ball in the box. Beckham is joined by the likes of Stanley Matthews and Steven Gerrard in the top 10 rankings.

11 Best Crossers in English Football History Rank Player 1. David Beckham 2. Stanley Matthews 3. Steven Gerrard 4. Trent Alexander-Arnold 5. Chris Waddle 6. James Milner 7. Bukayo Sako 8. John Barnes 9. Kieran Trippier 10. Leighton Baines 11. Steve McManaman

11 Steve McManaman

1990 - 2005

Skillful and energetic, Steve McManaman was also very adept at crossing, particularly while he was playing for Liverpool. Much like Bukayo Saka – more on him later – McManaman's ability to cross was predicated by his ability to beat his man before delivering. The midfielder was an integral part of England's side in Euro 96, while at Anfield, Liverpool's Robbie Fowler was a grateful recipient of McManaman's crosses on many occasions. He did find himself out of the England squad under Sven Goran Eriksson, with the criticism that he did not cross enough. This was when he was at Real Madrid, a time when he wasn’t required to hit the byline as much, but at Liverpool that part of his game blossomed.

Steve McManaman Appearances 566 Goals 80 Assists 107 England caps 37

10 Leighton Baines

2002 - 2020

Blessed with a quite wonderful left foot, Leighton Baines had the ability to deliver fantastic in or out swingers. When it comes to defenders with the most assists in the Premier League, Baines is third on the all-time list with 53. A remarkably consistent performer, Baines drew praise from many throughout his career, including former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, who commented on the left-back as he announced his retirement: “Leighton Baines has taken this decision to stop playing, every Evertonian must be grateful to him, he is a fantastic example and had a great career.”

Leighton Baines Appearances 579 Goals 43 Assists 64 England caps 30

9 Kieran Trippier

2009 - present

An evergreen attacking right-back, Kieran Trippier has long been able to gain a yard of space to whip and clip the ball into the penalty area, and to do it on a consistent basis. It's accuracy that sets him apart from so many other crossers of the ball, with a 30% rate of accuracy during his Premier League career. To put that into context, Beckham's accuracy rate in the Premier League is 20%, while Steven Gerrard's is 23%. Over the years, for club and country, Harry Kane has been very happy to see Trippier shape up to cross the ball from the right flank.

Kieran Trippier Appearances 537 Goals 14 Assists 98 England caps 54

8 John Barnes

1981 - 1999

The 1986 World Cup quarter-final between England and Argentina will be forever be remembered for the performance of Diego Maradona. But for those who watched the game, they will remember that John Barnes came on in that game to deliver some beautiful crosses, one which Gary Lineker headed in, the other he didn't because of miraculous Argentinian defending. Barnes was a devastating dribbler, but could also bend in a delicious cross. Unfortunately, Barnes played relatively little European football, as his peak years coincided with the ban on English clubs in European football from 1985 to 1991, so his crossing ability was not seen as often as maybe it could have been.

John Barnes Appearances 694 Goals 178 Assists 102 England caps 79

7 Bukayo Saka

2018 - present

Bukayo Saka's ability to beat his man from the right flank puts him in great positions to centre the ball for teammates. Sometimes that comes from a ball he sits up, other times it is via a ball he cuts back, but ultimately, it is Saka's skills to get behind and beyond a defence that makes him such an effective crosser. His ability to centre the ball was brought to the fore during Euro 2024, with the Arsenal youngster receiving plenty of praise from Gunners manager Mikel Arteta. Wayne Rooney is another big fan of Saka, saying, "I think what's really refreshing with him nowadays you see the wide players always wanting to come inside, but he mixes it up."

Bukayo Saka (as of 23 August 2024) Appearances 280 Goals 81 Assists 71 England caps 40

6 James Milner

2002 - present

As such a good all round player and club man, it is often overlooked at how well James Milner can cross a ball. Early in his career, it was an area of his game he was criticised for. Today, he is ahead of Beckham for Premier League assists, in ninth place in the all-time list with 89 assists. His ability to be so consistent over the years cannot be ignored. In 2018, he beat the record for assists in a Champions League campaign after getting his ninth of the season when his corner was headed in by Roberto Firmino, moving him past Neymar and Wayne Rooney who had previously got eight assists.

James Milner Appearances 878 Goals 85 Assists 135 England caps 61

5 Chris Waddle

1980 - 1998

With the ability to drop his shoulder and leave his marker for dead, Chris Waddle was an incredibly talented player, who perhaps never looked so much at home than when he was playing in France with Marseille, where he created more than his fair share of goals for prolific striker Jean-Pierre Papin. In France, he became a hero to Marseille fans and won the Ligue 1 title three times in a row between 1990 and 1992. On his return to England with Sheffield Wednesday, he continued to show an uncanny knack for putting the ball on a sixpence for his teammates.

Chris Waddle Appearances 686 Goals 143 Assists 86 England caps 62

4 Trent Alexander-Arnold

2016 - present

In February 2024, Trent Alexander became the defender with most assists ever in the Premier League. His corner at Burnley was headed in by Diogo Jota, meant the Liverpool right-back had set up 58 goals. Often described as something a quarterback in the way he can pass, he has drawn plenty of praise. Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy claimed that Trent had become as good a crosser of the ball as David Beckham:

"Trent, for me, is as good a crosser of the ball I’ve seen since David Beckham. His crossing is already as good as Beckham, definitely. His set plays and crossing are both phenomenal.

Trent Alexander Arnold Appearances 330 Goals 23 Assists 85 England caps 29

3 Steven Gerrard

1998 - 2016

Perhaps better known for how he used to take games by the scruff of the neck, Steven Gerrard was also a tremendous crosser of the ball. Speaking in 2006, then-England manager Steve McClaren said he believed that Gerrard had matched Beckham as the best crosser in the world. "For me he's one of the best crossers now," said McClaren. "Obviously we all know about David Beckham and his delivery from the right-hand side. But Stevie's set-plays and crosses from the right are as good as anybody in the world." Much like Beckham, Gerrard had the ability to put the ball wherever he wanted.

Steven Gerrard Appearances 749 Goals 191 Assists 170 England caps 114

2 Stanley Matthews

1932 - 1965

Known as the wizard of dribble during an era when defenders were allowed to chop attacking players in two, pitches were often terrible, footballs weighed a tonne and boots were exactly that. Matthews was also the first ever Ballon d'Or winner, which he was awarded in 1956.

Able to stand the ball up or get his head up and put it virtually on a plate for teammates, Matthews was ahead of his time and led Pele to say that: "Stanley Matthews taught us the way football should be played." Incredibly, Matthews played professionally until he was 50. The respect for his ability was there for all to see at his testimonial, whereby at the final whistle he was carried off the field on the shoulders by two other all-time greats, Ferenc Puskas and Lev Yashin.

1 David Beckham

1992 - 2013

Beckham could whip or bend in crosses at will. Strikers loved him because they knew if they made the run, he would deliver the cross. The skill was developed the old-fashioned way, from long hours spent practising, as Beckham explained: "My skills come from working with dad in the local park. We would work on passing, crossing and shooting from as soon as I got home from school until 11 o'clock at night. I knew that I would have to put that work in to make it into the Manchester United first team."

The dedication to learn his craft continued into his professional career, as his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson witnessed day in day out on the training pitch: "David Beckham practices with a relentless application that the vast majority of less gifted players wouldn't contemplate," he said. During his career, the eyes of the likes of Andy Cole and Ruud van Nistelroy would light up at the sight of Beckham out wide with the ball, because they knew he would deliver the ball and with a high-quality delivery.

David Beckham Appearances 724 Goals 127 Assists 225 England caps 115

