Highlights Gareth Southgate's England line-up must be changed in order for the Three Lions to advance through the knockout rounds of Euro 2024.

Jamie Carragher has suggested shaking up the starting XI by leaving out big names in favour of deserving players like Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon.

Key players like Jordan Pickford and Harry Kane are almost certain to retain their spots, but adjustments in defence and attack are necessary for success.

England have secured qualification for the knockout rounds of Euro 2024 after topping Group C ahead of Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia. However, Gareth Southgate's men have come in for strong criticism as the Three Lions only won one of their three games during the opening stage of the tournament.

Ex-England international Jamie Carragher has claimed changes must be made if the national team are to stand any chance of winning a first major honour for the first time since the 1966 World Cup. The retired defender stated (per The Telegraph):

"Southgate has backed his senior players throughout his reign. He continued to do so with his Slovenia selection, drowning out the noise demanding wholesale changes. After analysing the game, he cannot resist that any longer." "England need a radical solution, and that means leaving out big names because others deserve their chance to shine."

That said, below is an XI Southgate should select if he hopes to turn the tide and get his vastly talented squad fulfilling its lofty potential. Some bold changes would be required, and the manager hasn't always been keen on this approach, but it's now a case of needs must.

Goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford

Jordan Pickford has kept two clean sheets in the three games he's played at Euro 2024 to date and is one of few England players to have carried out his role to the standard expected. It would be an extremely bold decision for Southgate to withdraw the Sunderland-born goalkeeper from the starting team for the knockout phases.

The 30-year-old has been Mr Reliable for his manager since the 2018 World Cup and should retain his place ahead of Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson. While he often isn't given too much work to do in goal for his country, Pickford is always switched on due to the busy nature of his role for Everton at club level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets than Jordan Pickford at Euro 2024 (2).

Defence

Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Bukayo Saka

The partnership of Marc Guehi and John Stones has looked assured and comfortable for the majority of England's matches so far. The former has stepped into the hole left in the side by Harry Maguire and looks capable of holding his own at international level, while Stones is a multi-time Premier League winner and has played on some of the biggest stages in world football.

The roles that are often in question when it comes to the national side are the full-back positions. Kyle Walker has struggled to add to his team's attacking threat, but is still the most reliable option when it comes to keeping the ball out of the net at the other end of the pitch. There have been some calls for Trent Alexander-Arnold to return to his natural place at right-back to bring his technical ability into a familiar role, but Walker's defensive solidity may be key against stronger opposition.

Eyebrows will be raised at the suggestion that Bukayo Saka could put in a shift at left-back, but the Arsenal sensation started his senior career at the Emirates Stadium in this role. While he's one of the most feared wingers in the Premier League, the 22-year-old's energy could make him a great fit as an attacking full-back. Gunners legend Ian Wright even stated he believes Saka could be moved into this role to replace Kieran Trippier to fit other attacking options into the side.

That said, Luke Shaw is still lurking in the background for the Three Lions and the Manchester United ace would be the strongest candidate to slot in at the left-hand side of the back-line if he overcomes his injury woes in time. If he's not fit, Saka could be a wildcard option to freshen up the look of Southgate's team.

Midfield

Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Jude Bellingham

Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham are almost nailed on to remain in the England side throughout the tournament as the pair starred at club level in the 2023/24 season for Arsenal and Real Madrid respectively. The duo are two of the biggest stars in the entire team, and it will take a remarkable change of fortunes for Southgate to turn his back on either.

The question marks have surrounded who will play alongside Rice and allow Bellingham the opportunity to break forward and have a telling impact at the business end of the pitch. The ex-Birmingham City academy product was able to do so in the opening game against Serbia as he powered home his country's first goal of the competition. However, the 20-year-old has looked limited in the following games.

Alexander-Arnold and Conor Gallagher have both had a go at sitting alongside Rice in the engine room, but both have struggled to look at peace in that role. Kobbie Mainoo was expected to be included in the starting line-up before the tournament even started after his rise to prominence and the knockout phase could be the way for Southgate to balance his midfield and allow Bellingham to flourish in an advanced position.

Attack

Cole Palmer, Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon

Harry Kane is the nation's top goalscorer, and he added to his tally for England in the 1-1 draw against Denmark. The Bayern Munich ace is always reliable for whichever team he's representing and there's little to no chance that he will be replaced by either Ollie Watkins or Ivan Toney going forward.

England's Top 5 Goalscorers Rank Player England Goals 1 Harry Kane 64 2 Wayne Rooney 53 3 Sir Bobby Charlton 49 4 Gary Lineker 48 5 Vivian Woodward 44

There has been growing uncertainty around who will be supporting the English forward from wide areas as Saka and Phil Foden have struggled to supply the elite marksman with as many clear-cut opportunities as he'd like. Foden may have been the Premier League Player of the Season, but Anthony Gordon would add a different dimension to the attack with his pace and direct running from the left.

Meanwhile, Saka's inclusion at left-back in this side would open up a chance for Cole Palmer to try and replicate his wonderful club form as the third man in the England front line. After contributing 33 goals and assists combined in his debut Premier League season at Stamford Bridge, the wide player is deserving of more than the 19 minutes he's played at Euro 2024 to date.

Carragher also claimed these changes would be beneficial for the team, as he said:

"Palmer impressed as a substitute against Slovenia, and the team are more balanced with Gordon’s pace. Ripping up part of the team and starting again may be against Southgate’s instincts. He has never had to do it before in tournament football. Now he goes into every game knowing it could be his last as the England manager."

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 26/06/2024).