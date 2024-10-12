Just three games into Lee Carsley's reign as the interim England manager, the honeymoon period is over. After a shock defeat at the hands of Greece on Thursday, followed by some bizarre comments in a press conference about his future, the former Everton man needs to bounce back in a big way against Finland.

Carsley needs to show that the shocking performance against Greece was a rare outlier and not a sign of things to come. To do that, he needs to field the best possible starting XI on Sunday. Talented but struggling stars need to be dropped, in-form individuals just waiting for a chance need to be brought in and, perhaps most importantly, he must play an actual striker.

With all that said, we've looked at the ways Carsley could line up against Finland with the crop of players he currently has at his disposal and come up with the best possible starting line-up.

Related 14 Managers Who Could Replace Gareth Southgate For England [Ranked] Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter could be options to replace Gareth Southgate following his England resignation after Euro 2024.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Stones, Guehi & Lewis

While Jordan Pickford didn't have the best of games against Greece, he's done more than enough over the years to keep hold of his spot in the England team. The keeper has risen to the occasion time and time again for his nation. In defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold and John Stones should retain their places, too.

The pair are clearly some of the best defenders in the world in their positions. England would be significantly worse without them. Marc Guehi had a stand-out tournament during Euro 2024 and should be brought back into the team in place of Levi Colwill. The Crystal Palace man has stood out despite his club's struggles this season. He's a very talented player and has already proven he can perform for the Three Lions, so he deserves the chance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only three Premier League players are averaging more clearances a game than Marc Guehi (6.6) this season

The left-back situation for England is pretty rough right now. The options are light, so Rico Lewis should keep his spot in the line-up. The Manchester City man should one day transform into a special player and, while he isn't there just yet, he should still be included in Carsley's XI.

Midfield

Rice, Gallagher & Bellingham

Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham are two of the best midfielders in the world. The former has shone with Arsenal since joining in the summer of 2023. The latter has become a global superstar with Real Madrid. It's hard to imagine any England team would be better off without them in the side than they would be with them, so the pair should be included from the get-go against Finland. They've both proven to be genuine game-changers at times.

Conor Gallagher's move to Atletico Madrid this past summer has gotten off to a positive start. The former Chelsea man has adapted to his new surroundings nicely and the Spanish media are already impressed. He hasn't had the best of times in the England team in the past, but with a fresh change of scenery at club level, he deserves another chance in the line-up. Rice and Gallagher should start alongside one another in the middle of the park, while Bellingham should play just ahead of them in a more attacking role.

Forwards

Palmer, Gordon & Watkins

Bukayo Saka was forced off during England's 2-1 defeat to Greece on Thursday and has been ruled out for the rest of the international break. As a result, Cole Palmer should move out onto the right-hand side of the pitch. The Chelsea man has been in incredible form so far this season, but he's unfortunate in the sense that Bellingham operates in his natural position as an attacking midfielder.

He's too good to leave out, though, and with Saka's fitness issues, he'd be well-suited to starting in his place on the right wing. On the left, Anthony Gordon should retain his place. The current squad doesn't have many suitable options to start in the position and the Newcastle United man has been superb for the Magpies so far this campaign, so he deserves to remain in the starting XI. There's no denying Phil Foden is one of the most talented English players in the world today, but the City man has struggled to perform for his national team for a while now. A spell out of the line-up might do both himself and England some good.

Related 15 Best English Footballers in the World Right Now (Ranked) England's 15 best players right now have been ranked, including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka.

Last time out, Carsley made the bold decision to play without a single recognised striker in the starting XI. It's safe to say that the experiment didn't work, though, and if he's wise, he won't take that gamble again. Instead, he should start Ollie Watkins. The Aston Villa man has been incredible for Unai Emery's side over the last 12 months and with Harry Kane unavailable, he deserves a chance in the starting XI. There was speculation that he would have been furious with the manager after he wasn't given the chance last time out, but Carsley has the chance to right those wrongs and play him against Finland.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and accurate as of 12/10/24.