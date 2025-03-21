Thomas Tuchel's first game as England boss was a tale of debuts throughout - with first-time caps Myles Lewis-Skelly and Dan Burn being the star men as the Three Lions recorded a 1-0 win over Albania at Wembley.

The former Chelsea gaffer, who was announced in October, had to deal with a low Albania block if they were to break the deadlock in Tuchel's bow as boss, and that took just twenty minutes when Jude Bellingham threaded a superb ball through to Lewis-Skelly, who slid the ball under Thomas Strakosha to become England's youngest ever debutant goalscorer.

Bellingham and Harry Kane then had a couple of their efforts rebuffed by valiant defending, with only a slender lead going into the break - but the second period saw more England relentlessness. Kane flashed a header wide on the hour, and Albania had a sniff when Jasir Asani looked to be in but was thwarted by Ezri Konsa. But when Kane finally scored after a superb takedown, it marked a decent debut for Tuchel - though he'll look to do more against Latvia on Monday.

England Statistics Albania 4 Shots on target 0 3 Shots off target 2 75 Possession (%) 25 8 Fouls 8 0 Yellow cards 1 4 Corners 1

Match Highlights and Goals

Full match highlights to follow...

England Player Ratings

Jordan Pickford - 6/10

Little to do for the Three Lions stopper, but his distribution was more than good enough. It will be tough for anyone to wrestle the shirt off him under his second permanent boss.

Kyle Walker - 7/10

The AC Milan loanee was recalled against the odds, and he looked back to his old self. Little to do defensively but contributed with some positive passes.

Ezri Konsa - 6.5/10

Not much defending to do for the Aston Villa star, but he played in the recovery centre-back role with ease and denied Asani from a clear shot on goal.

Dan Burn - 7/10

His last appearance at Wembley wasn't bad - and the debutant looked composured and reassured on his England debut. Progressive passing wasn't the best, but he almost scored to cap off a wonderful week.

Myles Lewis-Skelly - 8/10 - Man of the Match

The only other debutant in Tuchel's first-ever starting XI, and the