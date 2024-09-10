Key Takeaways England secured a convincing 2-0 win over Finland at Wembley.

Harry Kane displayed resilience and skill with a brace on what was his 100th cap for England.

Anthony Gordon, Jack Grealish and Angel Gomes also shone for Lee Carsley's side.

England continued their perfect start to Nations League endeavours with a convincing win over Finland at Wembley on Tuesday night - with a Harry Kane double downing the Scandinavian outfit on home turf.

England had breezed past the Republic of Ireland with a 2-0 win on Saturday evening in Dublin, and as favourites in the group, it was expected that they'd beat Markku Kanerva's side in the capital - but it did take some time to breach their resolve. Anthony Gordon and Jack Grealish started strongly, and with a few chances going begging with Kane not quite capitalising on a Gordon cross, it seemed only a matter of time until the Three Lions would take the lead. There were a few wobbles with Jordan Pickford almost conceding a penalty and Finland being wasteful on the counter attack, but with Kane getting on the scoresheet only for his stooped header to be ruled out, he looked a man with a vengeance.

The second half saw his grit, and with Bayer Leverkusen stopper Lukas Hradecky - who was imperious throughout on the night - batting away a Kane free-kick, a Gordon one-on-one and another Kane strike in the form of an overhead kick in the space of minutes, Wembley wondered how the lead would come. And almost without question, it was through Kane that England did break the deadlock just minutes later, when the forward was fed through by Trent Alexander-Arnold and laced the ball home to send Wembley wild on his 100th cap for the country.

It was one-way traffic from there, and after another period of domination with lively subs, Kane swept home his second after some superb work from Alexander-Arnold and Noni Madueke to all but wrap up victory. It leaves England with the chance to beat Greece in next month's international break if they are to win three from three - and Kane with a golden cap for hitting the century.

England Statistics Finland 8 Shots on target 0 6 Shots off target 1 74 Possession (%) 26 8 Corners 2 7 Fouls 8 0 Yellow cards 1

Match Highlights

England Player Ratings

Jordan Pickford - 5/10

Almost got himself into a bit of bother with a lax touch in the first-half, but apart from that, the England stopper didn't have a lot to do except watch a couple of testing shots go wide.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10

Went close with a low, drilled effort before the break and when his shooting didn't work, his drilled ball into Kane forced the opener. Should without doubt be England's starting right-back due to Kyle Walker slowing down with age and Reece James continuously on the injury table.

Ezri Konsa - 7/10

Yet another superb game from the ball-playing defender. The Villa man is the perfect modern-day centre-back and is blessed with speed, composure and passing ability. His slide-rule pass found Saka that could have opened the scoring for England, but for some heroic defending. Looked formidable at times.

John Stones - 7/10

Stones is by far England's first-choice centre-back and his nous will be vital for the Three Lions as he grows older. Doesn't look to be losing any pace whatsoever and just offers that experienced leadership.

Rico Lewis - 7/10

England's left-back conundrum was a major talking point in the summer, but Lewis would be a terrific option going forward. He's brilliant at playing in the inverted role and that can always be of benefit when you're in a possession-heavy team. He could be a real asset in terms of versatility throughout his Three Lions career with such a composed head at a young age.

Declan Rice - 6/10

Was brilliant in the 2-0 win over Ireland, but he did tend to show his influence in the final third a bit too much, which left England stretched at times. He's had a more attacking role at Arsenal than he did at West Ham United, but with the amount of attacking talent England have, he would be better as a No. 6 in this setup.

Angel Gomes - 7/10

The former Manchester United youngster earned his first start for his country, and although he initially struggled with the physicality in the centre of the park, his creative flair was great to see. Perfect at turning the ball over in midfield, he showed grit to get back, and represents a top rotation option with Kobbie Mainoo for the future.

Bukayo Saka - 6/10

Brilliant cross for Kane's offside goal, but the Arsenal man couldn't quite make it happen for the Three Lions. Not his best game in terms of productivity and his first touch was sometimes lacking - though that is sometimes to be expected against such a compact back line.

Jack Grealish - 7/10

Looked more like his old, Aston Villa 'off the leash' self than his robotic Manchester City counterpart. A couple of driving runs in the first half, and he was given freedom to create when and where he could in the hole, as opposed to out wide where he can sometimes be ineffective.

Anthony Gordon - 7/10

One of England's star players on the night. The Newcastle United winger is so quick, and that can spell danger for opponents. He was on the front foot from the off and that led to crosses and progressive passes galore that didn't quite come off, but it was another impressive showing from the Everton graduate. Further showed why Marcus Rashford was left off the plane for Germany.

Harry Kane - 9/10

Unlucky to be marginally ruled offside from a VAR check when Bukayo Saka crossed for him to steer home a header, and he came close with a couple of thunderous efforts in the first half. But after a barrage of shots in the second half, he finally got on the scoresheet with a scorcher that breached Finland's testy defence and a whipped shot for his second that beat Hradecky all ends up.

SUB - Noni Madueke - 6/10

Came on for his debut and looked lively from his first touch. Classy assist for Kane and England's second.

SUB - Eberechi Eze - 5/10

Almost scored immediately after coming on but couldn't quite sort his feet out to beat Hradecky. A great option to have off the bench.

SUB - Levi Colwill - 5/10

One of a rare breed of talents in left-footed centre-backs and he'll surely have more influence for the Three Lions in the future.

SUB - Marc Guehi - 4/10

Came on in the final stages.

SUB - Jarrod Bowen - 4/10

Replaced Kane for another well-earned England cap.

Finland Player Ratings

Lukas Hradecky - 7/10

His area of the pitch was under siege throughout the game, but in general, he dealt with the onslaught quite well. Only had to face one shot on target in the first half and England should have made him busier before they did just that - and with three top saves in the second half, he was finally beaten. Great performance.

Adam Stahl - 6/10

Tasked with a tough night against the pacey Anthony Gordon and though he was burned a couple of times in the opening stages, he coped quite well. Great stop from Kane's free kick in the early minutes of the second half.

Arttu Hoskonen - 6/10

Some heroic defending to stop Kane from putting England 1-0 up after the disallowed goal. He put his body on the line at times and was a huge reason for Finland not going into the break a goal behind.

Robert Ivanov - 5/10

Ivanov was strong defensively but he didn't do much of note individually, and Finland's preference to play through him from the back finally caught them unstuck.

Jere Uronen - 6/10

Dealt well with Saka throughout the game and the majority of England's attacks had to come down the left-hand side.

Matti Peltola - 5/10

The DC United star was brought in to offer the Finland back line an extra defensive-minded body, and did his job relatively well in a possession-based system - but got caught in the chaos a few times.

Glen Kamara - 5/10

The former Rangers and Leeds man had a tough task in the middle of the park. It's almost always the midfielders that suffer most for a team under the cosh and he definitely felt that notion. But he was tidy in midfield and solid turning the ball around at times.

Fredrik Jensen - 5/10

Helped more with the defensive side of things in the first half and produced a superb block to help his team out.

Rasmus Schuller - 5/10

Schuller was used as a wide man in the lineup but didn't do much to help himself. Booked on the hour for a cynical foul on Gordon.

Topi Keskinen - 4/10

Quite wasteful on the night with Finland having some fairly clear-cut chances in comparison to the hosts. He could have slipped Pukki in on goal a number of times but opted for glory instead and failed miserably. Did cause England danger though.

Teemu Pukki - 6/10

The Norwich City legend still has that killer instinct. He should have been played through on more than one occasion and for a striker that you'd think would have lost pace at his age, certainly had England on their toes. Unfortunate to be substituted at half-time.

SUB - Benjamin Kallman - 3/10

Brought on for fresh legs for Pukki, but the entire second half was practically spent in his own.

SUB - Ilmari Niskanen - 4/10

The Exeter City star was back on British soil for this one at left-back and dealt with Saka well - but Madueke had him all over the place and England's second came through his poor positioning.

SUB - Robin Lod - 4/10

The 69-cap star was introduced for firepower but he couldn't quite make it count.

SUB - Oliver Antman - 3/10

Another attacking substitution by Finland in a roll of the dice but little happened.

Man of the Match

Harry Kane

If at first you don't succeed, try, try and try again. The Bayern Munich star came close twice in the first half - one of those being an offside header that was ruled out by VAR - but he came roaring back after half-time.

A stinging free-kick stung Hradecky's palms, before an overhead kick was thwarted - but he just doesn't stop, and you could see the emotion in Kane's face after the opener, which was thundered into the roof of Finland's net. His second wasn't much worse; a sweeping England move saw Madueke cut the ball back perfectly into the stride of the Tottenham Hotspur legend and he lashed home.

Sixty-eight goals in just 100 caps for England is an outstanding record, and one that is not likely to be beaten for some time - and that just goes to show the influence that he exudes. You hope for his own sake that he can win a major trophy for the Three Lions before he retires.