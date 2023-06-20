Bukayo Saka has revealed exactly what Trent Alexander-Arnold said to him at half-time, just before the pair combined for the Arsenal man’s sensational second goal.

It was a night to remember for the attacker against North Macedonia.

Saka scored the first hat-trick of his career as he helped England record a 7-0 victory on Monday night in their European Championship qualifier.

A brace from Harry Kane and goals from Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips helped the Three Lions complete the rout.

However, the focus after the game was completely on Arsenal’s star boy.

Saka was absolutely superb, despite picking up an achilles injury recently, and that was highlighted by England coach Gareth Southgate following the final whistle.

“The injury is something he’s had for a few weeks," the manager said, per the Daily Mail. "It needs managing and it would have been easy not to appear.

“But when you have one of the best nights of your life, it’s a reminder it’s worth going through those things.

"To see the joy on his face… he is so popular, humble and talented. He has been finishing like that all week. It was an outstanding performance.”

Saka reveals Alexander-Arnold prediction at half-time

Speaking immediately after the match, Saka was also over the moon with his performance.

“This is a feeling I can’t really put into words,” he told Channel 4. “There’s nothing I can say which can really describe how I’m feeling right now. I’m just so happy.”

His best highlight from the match was his second goal, where the Arsenal man latched on to an excellent long ball from Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold, before finishing emphatically.

Saka understandably picked out that goal as his favourite of the three and praised Alexander-Arnold's quality in his interview.

And he then went on to add that the Liverpool man had predicted that passage of play at half-time.

“He’s a top, top player and everyone knows that,” he said.

“At half-time, he said to me he was going to do that pass and when I did score, I was looking for him to thank him because he did it.

“He did it perfectly, I didn’t really have to break my stride, that’s just the quality he has so credit to him.”

Video: Saka reveals Alexander-Arnold prediction at half-time

Trent also paid tribute to Saka with a social media post after the game.

Liverpool’s full-back played in midfield for England against Malta and caught the eye of viewing fans, even managing to score on the night.

He was played further forward by Southgate once again against North Macedonia and looked at home in the middle of the pitch.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was one man who shared his approval online, saying: “Trent to Saka is becoming quite a combination.”

If Southgate continues to play him there, we will likely see Alexander-Arnold assist the Arsenal winger a few more times in an England shirt.