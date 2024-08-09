Highlights Football, though dubbed the 'beautiful game' by many, can be stressful - but which clubs are the most stressful to support?

Sheffield United, Burnley, and Watford all rank among the highest.

Manchester City, Leicester City, and Arsenal are the best teams to support for those who prefer a leisurely watch.

Supporting a football team can be incredibly stressful. The emotional highs and lows that come with each match can be overwhelming, as fans invest their hopes and passions into every goal, touch, or missed opportunity. The tension of close games, the fear of losing, and the frustration of poor performances has led the beautiful game down a precarious path - one that entails a rollercoaster ride.

Other factors leading to this reputation include trigger-happy owners, strikers who can't stay onside, and some club's inability to keep pace with their fiercest rivals - and OLBG have used these determinants to figure out how each club in England's professional pyramid ranks in terms of how stressful they are to support. Each of last season's 92 clubs from League Two to the Premier League have been given a stress score out of 10, and the results make for an intriguing read.

Data is from the 2023-24 season, meaning promotions and relegations haven't been accounted for. Forest Green Rovers and Sutton United are included, while promoted sides Chesterfield and Bromley aren't.

Clubs 92-70

Man City, Leicester City, and Arsenal among least stressful clubs to support

According to OLBG, Manchester City are the least stressful team to support, and understandably so. In the last four years alone, the Citizens have sat on the nation's throne, winning the Premier League for a record-breaking four consecutive times, whilst the 2022-23 campaign brought about an unprecedented treble that saw the club notch their first Champions League trophy.

Given a stress score of just 1.57, perhaps the only concern City fans could ever have under their oil-rich owners is who their club will spend their money on next. Interestingly, though, the second-least stressful team is League One outfit Stockport County, who, after earning themselves promotion last term, continue to show their heels on their non-league days.

Arsenal, having been City's most competitive rivals over the last couple of seasons, don't have much to complain about, either, with an ownership that cares and a manager that appears to be taking the Gunners to the very top. Leicester City, despite relegation two seasons ago, have been promoted instantly, which comes following historic first FA Cup and Premier League titles over the last decade, and Liverpool are continuing to relive their 70s and 80s glory days.

Elsewhere, Wrexham are still riding the wave of their Hollywood fairytale, while other promoted sides like Oxford United, Portmouth, Southampton, and Ipswich Town all feature among the least stressful teams to support. Aston Villa qualified for Champions League football for the first time since 1983, and rightly come in at 70th.

Most stressful English teams to support (92-70) Rank Club League Stress score 92. Manchester City Premier League 1.57 91. Stockport County League Two - now League One 1.91 90. Leicester City Championship - now Premier League 2.03 89. Mansfield Town League Two - now League One 2.32 88. Hull City Championship 2.44 87. Peterborough United League One 2.46 86. Arsenal Premier League 2.48 85. Portsmouth League One - now Championship 2.69 84. Wrexham League Two - now League One 2.71 83. Northampton Town League One 2.80 82. Ipswich Town Championship - now Premier League 2.82 81. Bolton Wanderers League One 2.91 80. Leeds United Championship 3.00 79. Liverpool Premier League 3.07 78. Southampton Championship - now Premier League 3.19 77. Newcastle United Premier League 3.29 76. Oxford United League One - now Championship 3.33 75. West Bromwich Albion Championship 3.37 74. Harrogate Town League Two 3.42 73. Coventry City Championship 3.46 72. MK Dons League Two 3.48 71. Gillingham League Two 3.53 70. Aston Villa Premier League 3.68

Clubs 69-40

Man United, Brighton & Brentford are all middle of the road

Manchester United's ranking is an interesting one. For a fan base so used to getting their own way, one could only assume they'd be high-up in the stress score. Yet, despite crashing to their lowest Premier League finish last season - also conceding a club-record high 58 goals in the process - an unexpected FA Cup triumph over their noisy neighbours did much to soften the blow.

Furthermore, a new club structure and the unveiling of plans to redevelop Old Trafford has also meant that fans of the Red Devils can be optimistic. The two other topflight clubs that join them in the middle of the stress scores are Brighton and Brentford, with the former being somewhat of a surprise.

The Seagulls have been brilliant in recent memory, having quickly staved off Championship obscurity to establish themselves as Premier League mainstays. From financial burdens to qualifying for European football in less than a decade should be more than enough to make their stress score much lower. However, the constant changing of managers can probably vindicate their position in 41st.

Meanwhile, Brentford have a dismal home record, losing 37% of their games, ranking them among the top clubs in this area, and with a relegation battle coming their way last season after having shown so much promise the season before, Thomas Frank's side love to teeter between the good and the bad.

Making up a lot of the rest of this section, Sunderland, Lincoln City, Millwall, Doncaster Rovers, and Derby County all feature as clubs who get to experience the highs of promotions and the lows of relegation all too often, branding them as archetypal 'yo-yo clubs'.

Most stressful English teams to support (69-40) Rank Club League Stress score 69. Derby County League One - now Championship 4.76 68. Middlesbrough Championship 4.90 67. Bristol City Championship 3.95 66. Barrow League One 3.99 65. Norwich City Championship 4.03 64. Cardiff City Championship 4.03 63. Blackpool League One 4.07 62. Accrington Stanley League Two 4.08 61. Crawley Town League Two - now League One 4.14 60. Notts County League Two 4.15 59. Crewe Alexandra League Two 4.20 58. Cambridge United League One 4.31 57. Sunderland Championship 4.42 56. Wycombe Wanderers League One 4.49 55. Manchester United Premier League 4.53 54. Plymouth Argyle Championship 4.54 53. QPR Championship 4.68 52. Birmingham City Championship 4.68 51. Doncaster Rovers League Two 4.83 50. Millwall Championship 4.85 49. Charlton Athletic Championship 4.86 48. Brentford Premier League 4.93 47. Tranmere Rovers League Two 4.98 46. Lincoln City League One 4.99 45. Preston North End Championship 5.09 44. AFC Wimbledon League Two 5.11 43. Newport County League Two 5.12 42. Stevenage League Two 5.16 41. Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League 5.19 40. Wigan Athletic League One 5.21

Clubs 39-20

Tottenham, Chelsea, West Ham just miss out on top 20

Overspending on subpar players, changing managers more than outfits, and continuously failing to keep up with their Premier League rivals - Chelsea's story under Todd Boehly's Clearlake regime is one that demands anxiety. This circus show, according to OLBG, ranks them as the 8th most stressful English club to support.

Their saving grace, of course, is that they are almost always going to finish in the top half of the Premier League table, and with a seemingly endless pot of gold to resort to in times of trouble, there's always hope among those of the Stamford Bridge persuasion that things will start to look shinier again soon.

Tottenham, with their well-documented trophy drought seeing them be the least-successful club inside the traditional 'big six', are ever-so slightly less stressful as they look to be turning a corner under Ange Postecoglou, while Luton Town, having just been happy to participate in the topflight for the first time since the 1992 renaming, are 27th in the list.

West Ham are surprisingly more stressful to watch than all three of the aforementioned clubs. This can only be justified by the fact that, after winning the Europa Conference League 24 months ago, expectations have risen dramatically, and fans of the Hammers are expecting far more.

Other clubs in this section include Crystal Palace and Fulham, who have both had their fair share of relegation dogfights in recent seasons, and Stoke City, Reading, and Leyton Orient - three clubs who have struggled from top to bottom.

Most stressful English teams to support (39-20) Rank Club League Stress score 39. Crystal Palace Premier League 5.23 38. Reading League One 5.26 37. Bradford City League Two 5.26 36. Bournemouth Premier League 5.37 35. Leyton Orient League One 5.44 34. Stoke City Championship 5.49 33. Fulham Premier League 5.50 32. Walsall League Two - now National League 5.50 31. Exeter City League One 5.51 30. Barnsley League One 5.56 29. Tottenham Premier League 5.57 28. Chelsea Premier League 5.62 27. Luton Town Premier League - now Championship 5.68 26. Swansea City Championship 5.71 25. Swindon Town League Two 5.82 24. Port Vale League One - now League Two 5.83 23. West Ham United Premier League 5.90 22. Grimsby Town League Two - now National League 5.93 21. Blackburn Rovers Championship 5.94 20. Bristol City Championship 5.96

Clubs 19-1

Watford, Everton & Sheffield United among most stressful clubs to support

There was virtually nothing to celebrate for Sheffield United last season, and so their position at the top of the most stressful English teams to support is more than fair. They secured just three league victories, while conceding 104 goals meant they finished at the foot of the Premier League table with a torturous goal difference of minus 69.

If the 23/24 campaign could be likened to any movie for the Blades, then it would no doubt go straight into the genre of horror rather than thriller. Needless to say, however, that Burnley's stress score was hardly any different as both clubs would have been better of fighting off relegation with a stick.

Nottingham Forest and Everton both join them in the top 20, with each club continuously having to battle not only the dreaded dotted line, but also off-field tempests in the form of point deductions due to financial charges. Wolverhampton Wanderers are another somewhat surprising addition after having started a positive new chapter under Gary O'Neil.

Between 2012 and 2022, Watford went through 16 different managers, and now, as they struggle to push further than midtable mediocrity in the Championship, they rightfully earn a place in 18th, as they are also joined by several relegated clubs such as Forest Green Rovers, Huddersfield Town, and Burton Albion.