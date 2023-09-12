Highlights Gillingham's Priestfield Stadium is ranked last with a score of 51.20/100, making it the worst experience for fans across England's top four divisions.

Luton Town and Crystal Palace are surprising entries in the bottom ten rankings.

One stadium has been ranked as the best ground for fan experience across the top four tiers, with a score of 80.24/100.

One of the many beautiful things about football is that no two stadiums are exactly the same. From the architecture of the building itself and the material the seats are made of, to the local ambiance around the stadium and the food on offer nearby, each venue is unique.

Of course, that doesn't mean they all make for a good match day experience. In reality, by the very fact that there are 92 professional teams in four different leagues spread across the EFL, some are unfortunately far better than others.

With that being the case, BetVictor have completed a study to form its own Fan Experience Rating. They analysed 10 distinct match-day factors which were: Season ticket price, Price Per Game, Stadium Utilisation, Total Mileage, Number of Votes, Atmosphere, Location, Stadium View, Infrastructure and Food. Let's take a look at the rankings in full:

92-81

League 2 outfit Gillingham have the unfortunate honour of being ranked last on this list as Priestfield Stadium fails to impress with a score of 51.20/100, leaving them as the worst experience for fans across England’s top four divisions - no real surprise considering their 'temporary' unsheltered away stand which has been there for years now. Stevenage don't fare much better as the League 1 team's home venue is only marginally better.

It's interesting to note that Premier League teams Luton Town and Crystal Palace make the bottom ten. The Hatterswill be hoping that the £10m refurbishments at Kenilworth Road will have been worth it as they enjoy their first campaign in the top flight. Forest Green Rovers also rank poorly – whoever had the final say on the food category clearly isn't a fan of vegan burgers.

Ranking Club Score (out of 100) 92 Gillingham 51.2 91 Stevenage 55.25 90 Luton Town 56.05 89 Port Vale 56.52 88 Bristol Rovers 57.18 87 Forest Green Rovers 57.26 86 Barrow 58.64 85 Cheltenham Town 59.22 84 Blackpool 59.34 83 Carlisle United 59.61 82 Crystal Palace 59.86 81 Sutton United 59.94

80-71

The next section is dominated by League 1 and League 2 clubs, which is not entirely surprising as many teams at that level just don't have the resources to provide when it comes to certain aspects of the judging criteria. Bournemouth are the only Premier League or Championship to make the list here.

Showing the differences between the two divisions, the median ticket cost for the Cherries is £43.21, while at Accrington Stanley (the lowest of the bunch) it's just £12.39. Of the 92 clubs, in fact, only Salford City charge less (£10.87). Milton Keynes Dons are also the unfortunate side to have the lowest atmosphere ranking, 30/100, from across the entire list of professional teams.

Ranking Club Score (out of 100) 80 Newport County 60.38 79 Colchester United 60.6 78 Crewe Alexandra 60.67 77 Swindon Town 61.14 76 Oxford United 61.26 75 Walsall 61.48 74 Peterborough United 61.61 73 Accrington Stanley 62.37 72 Milton Keynes Dons 62.4 71 AFC Bournemouth 62.71

70-61

While Hollywood may have helped put Welsh outfit Wrexham unexpectedly on the map when it comes to global fame for football clubs, that hasn't helped the Racecourse Ground finish any higher than 68th. Though this can perhaps be forgiven considering it is the oldest international stadium in the world having opened in 1807, and then hosting Scotland as they visited Wales back in March 1877.

As mentioned before, Salford City – owned by Class of 92 members Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, and David Beckham – offer the cheapest median ticket cost per game of professional football in the EFL at just £10.87. In comparison, West Ham United charge £85.26 – their atmosphere rating of 50/100 would have surely ranked higher had they still been playing football at the Boleyn Ground, (Upton Park) instead of moving the London Stadium

Ranking Club Score (out of 100) 70 Exeter City 62.75 69 Cambridge United 63.04 68 Wrexham 63.41 67 West Ham United 63.5 66 Morecambe 63.55 65 Wycombe Wanderers 63.72 64 Burton Albion 63.78 63 Salford City 63.96 62 Grimsby Town 64.11 61 Shrewsbury Town 64.46

60-51

Everton are planning to leave Goodison Park by the 2024–25 season and move to a new stadium, currently under construction on Bramley-Moore Dock. Maybe then they'll score better than 64.91/100 on the list. After changing home grounds, however, many teams often initially struggle to recapture the same atmosphere and with a strong current score of 70/100, this could be the case for the Toffees in the future too.

It's interesting to see that League 2 outfit Harrogate Town are boosted all the way up to 52/92 on the list thanks, in part, to their very respectable food raking of 70/100. Only AFC Wimbledon and Notts County (who come further down the list) can match this from that division. So if you want to watch some football and grab a bite to eat, the EnviroVent Stadium could be the place to go.

Ranking Club Score (out of 100) 60 Burnley 64.49 59 Everton 64.91 58 QPR 64.92 57 Mansfield Town 64.99 56 Lincoln City 65.79 55 Crawley Town 66.05 54 Bristol City 66.74 53 Fleetwood Town 66.77 52 Harrogate Town 67.25 51 Portsmouth 67.3

50-41

With a location rating of 80/100, Birmingham City is nearly as good a place to visit as any. Only Newcastle United – who ranked 16/92 all up – have a higher score with 90/100.

Despite playing in League One, Charlton Athletic charge a whopping £630.00 for their most expensive season ticket. This is by far the most in their division and even more than some Premier League teams. Although that's not as much as Ipswich Town, with the Championship club charging £733.00 – only two clubs in that league, Leicester and Norwich, charge more.

Ranking Club Score (out of 100) 50 Birmingham City 67.31 49 Blackburn 67.6 48 Ipswich Town 67.81 47 Charlton Athletic 67.96 46 Barnsley 68.16 45 Stoke City 68.25 44 Leyton Orient 68.27 43 Cardiff City 68.51 42 Reading 68.7 41 Northampton Town 68.86

40-31

Described lovingly by their fans as 'The Carpet', Arsenal's Emirate stadium is known for having a pristine playing surface, but the atmosphere hasn't always been much to write home about, with rivals dubbing it "The Library" as a less favourable nickname. Still, the location in north London makes for a great day out as the venue scores 80/100 on that front, and also ranks the same score for stadium view and infrastructure.

Fulham are the other Premier League team in this group, and they stand out for having the most expensive season ticket going in English football. Indeed, you can pay as much as £3000 if you want to regularly watch the action last Craven Cottage this term. For reference, League 1 side Wigan Athletic charge just £366, and they rank one place better than the Cottagers.

Ranking Club Score (out of 100) 40 Sheffield Wednesday 69.31 39 Doncaster Rovers 69.35 38 Tranmere Rovers 69.8 37 Millwall 70.04 36 Arsenal 70.45 35 Fulham 70.58 34 Wigan Athletic 70.77 33 Preston 70.87 32 Watford 71.37 31 Middlesbrough 72.25

30-21

Anfield may well be one of the most iconic stadiums in world football but Liverpool fans will have to settle for 29th spot here, with Leeds United's fantastic Elland Road sitting one place lower in 28th. The Whites are boosted by their 80/100 atmosphere which is as good as any across the rankings.

Interestingly enough, Chelsea's Stamford Bridge performs better than those two venues. They perform notably well when it comes to location, with their 80/100 score matched by Rotherham United and Norwich City who rank 23rd and 22nd respectively. Perhaps Sunderland's Stadium of Light would have performed better if they made more out of their home ground for non-footballing events, as they scored only 79% in terms of stadium utilisation across 2022/23​​​​​​.

Ranking Club Score (out of 100) 30 Stockport County 72.3 29 Liverpool 72.31 28 Leeds 72.74 27 Swansea 72.86 26 Hull City 72.91 25 Chelsea 72.93 24 Sunderland 73.14 23 Rotherham United 73.2 22 Norwich City 73.21 21 Notts County 73.39

20-11

It should be noted that Wolverhampton Wanderers and Coventry City are both level with a score of 74.26 here, but the Premier League side score much higher when it comes to stadium utilisation, location and atmosphere while the Sky Blues drag it back with better food and infrastructure.

Brighton & Hove Albion show that they can do more than just brilliant scouting with their 80/100 food ranking, which is on par with Spurs' as the best place to get your scran across all 92 professional grounds. Manchester United sit only pace above Newcastle United in the rankings with Old Trafford viewed as a better experience for match-going fans by the smallest margin of 0.36​​​​​​.

Ranking Club Score (out of 100) 20 AFC Wimbledon 73.74 19 Coventry City 74.26 18 Wolverhampton Wanderers 74.26 17 Manchester United 74.44 16 Newcastle United 74.8 15 Brighton & Hove Albion 75.01 14 Bolton Wanderers 75.28 13 Southampton 75.57 12 Plymouth Argyle 75.63 11 Manchester City 75.64

10-1

Now into the top ten. Derby County's Pride Park Stadium is ranked as the best League 1 venue, coming in at eighth, while Bradford City's Valley Parade is best ranked League 2 ground, finishing even higher in fifth. As for the Championship, West Brom and the Hawthorns can't be topped in fourth.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – with unmatched stadium utilisation of 99.20% – sneaks in at third, while Nottingham Forest's City Ground comes in at second. But the best ground for fan experience across the top four tiers this time around is Bramall Lane of Sheffield United. The Blades' home turf has a median ticket cost average of just £22.89, which is the cheapest in the Premier League, while still boasting 80/100 atmosphere, location, and stadium view – making it a worthy winner.

Ranking Club Score (out of 100) 10 Aston Villa 75.96 9 Leicester City 76.35 8 Derby County 76.47 7 Brentford 76.6 6 Huddersfield 77.15 5 Bradford City 77.58 4 West Brom 77.8 3 Tottenham Hotspur 78.06 2 Nottingham Forest 78.94 1 Sheffield United 80.24

READ MORE: The best 20 stadiums in world football - Ranked