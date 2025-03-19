England and Albania will go head-to-head in a 2026 World Cup qualifier at Wembley on Friday night in the first game of the Thomas Tuchel era.

The Three Lions have won five of their last six games with their last outing coming in a dominant 5-0 win over the Republic of Ireland in Lee Carsley's final game in charge as interim boss. Albania on the other hand have just one win in their last five games under manager Sylvinho, with a home defeat to Ukraine last time out.

Both managers have some big decisions to make with their teams to make a good start to the qualifying process, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the sides to line up.

England Team News

Cole Palmer ruled out

Tuchel's first squad raised some question marks as some old faces returned, but Cole Palmer has been ruled out with a hamstring injury and replaced by Morgan Gibbs-White. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire and Ollie Watkins are also out.

Arsenal star Miles Lewis-Skelly is in line to make his debut after receiving his first call-up, while Dan Burn could also make his first appearance for England at the age of 32.

England Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Cole Palmer Hamstring 01/04/2025 Kobbie Mainoo Hamstring 01/04/2025 Harry Maguire Hamstring 01/04/2025 Ollie Watkins Knock 01/04/2025 Bukayo Saka Hamstring 01/04/2025 Trent Alexander-Arnold Ankle Unknown

Speaking ahead of the game, Tuchel shared an update on his squad.

“They’ve [Burn and Lewis-Skelly] had very different pathways to the first call-up. We accelerate Myles’ career again which is already on fast track. He’s a regular starter and a regular player for Arsenal at the moment. He’s nothing but impressive. “He will now skip the under-21s which would be a regular pathway for him but due to injuries and due to the flexibility that we want to have in our squad and due to his capability, quality and game time recently, he deserves to be with us. “He’s [Burn] had a very impressive career and he’s a very solid player. He’s a very solid defender and a leader in the group. “I have spoken to Dan and it was a very impressive phone call with very impressive messages that made me very comfortable in this call-up that we have picked a top team player that will help us build the right team.”

England Predicted XI

Tuchel to go with a back four

England Predicted XI: Pickford; James, Konsa, Guehi, Livramento; Rice, Jones; Foden, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane.

England Predicted Substitutes: Henderson (GK), Ramsdale (GK), Burn (DEF), Lewis-Skelly (DEF), Quansah (DEF), Walker (DEF), Henderson (MID), Eze (MID), Rogers (MID), Gibbs-White (MID), Bowen (FWD), Gordon (FWD), Solanke (FWD).

Tino Livramento is coming off a huge performance at left-back in the Carabao Cup final and should get the nod over Miles Lewis-Skelly for this game, while Curtis Jones should start ahead of Jordan Henderson in midfield. Marcus Rashford is someone Tuchel loves, and he is likely to start ahead of Anthony Gordon and £68m star Eberechi Eze.

Related What Dan Burn did When he Arrived for England Training After Newcastle Cup Win The 32-year-old was one of the first England players to arrive at St George’s Park on Monday.

Albania Team News

Armando Broja in squad

Brazilian boss Sylvinho has made the decision to call-up Everton loanee Armando Broja to the squad despite a lack of minutes in recent months due to injury. That means there are no notable absentees from the squad for the clash.

Rangers star Nedim Bajrami and goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha are also pushing for starts.

Albania Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date N/A N/A N/A

Bajrami Drops Thoughts on England Match

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, winger Bajrami spoke on the game.

"The Scottish Championship is very physical. England plays very hard, all the guys are ready. With Broja's return, we are more ready than ever. "A record is a record. Let's see what we do with England. It will be a different match. I will give my best. All the boys are ready for the match with them. "Every competition is different. We are now playing for the World Cup qualifiers. All the focus is here. What we did well and what we did wrong we have to learn to move forward."

Albania Predicted XI

Broja to start on the bench

Albania Predicted XI: Strakosha; Balliu, Ismajli, Ajeti, Aliji; Ramadani, Asani, Laci; Bajrami, Manaj, Muci.

Albania Predicted Substitutes: Kastrati (GK), Simoni (GK), Kumbulla (DEF), Hadroj (DEF), Gjimshiti (DEF), Mihaj (DEF), Berisha (MID), Pajaziti (MID), Brruti (MID), Shehu (MID), Hoxha (MID), Uzuni (FWD), Broja (FWD).