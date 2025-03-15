Summary Thomas Tuchel sprang surprises with first England squad, most notably by including Jordan Henderson.

Tuchel's England squad hints at bold experimentation and a new era with potential debuts.

Predicted line-up for Albania game includes Lewis-Skelly at left-back, Bellingham in midfield, and Rashford upfront.

With Thomas Tuchel unveiling his first 23-man England squad for the upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Albania and Latvia later this month, now is the perfect opportunity to predict how that roster will be whittled down into a starting XI. While Tuchel has largely preserved the blueprint laid out by Gareth Southgate, his first squad selection since taking the reins on January 1 has injected a dose of unpredictability, with a few eye-catching inclusions setting tongues wagging.

The biggest curveball thrown by the German tactician was his decision to hand a lifeline to former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, despite the Ajax midfielder having barely had a full runout in nearly six weeks. This controversial gamble came at the expense of Morgan Gibbs-White, Conor Gallagher, and Adam Wharton, who were all left out, while Dan Burn and Myles Lewis-Skelly received their first call-ups.

Chelsea fans will have a sense of what to expect from their former Champions League-winning boss - his tactical nuances, his relentless demands, and, importantly, his knack for big-game strategy - but for the rest of England, the coming weeks will be a fascinating glimpse into what Tuchel’s Three Lions will look like.

After eight years of Southgate’s steady hand, a new era is dawning, and with it comes the opportunity for bold experimentation. With that in mind, we’ve taken our best shot at predicting the lineup Tuchel will trust to usher in this new chapter when England step onto the pitch on March 21 on his debut.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Jordan Pickford; Reece James, Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Myles Lewis-Skelly