Moeen Ali should have been left out of England's Ashes team in favour of a younger talent, 2005 Ashes star Simon Jones believes.

The Ashes return this week and the World Cup winner has come out of retirement from Test Cricket to join up with England as they prepare to face Australia.

Originally, Jack Leach was set to feature for the team, but had to pull out with injury and was subsequently replaced by Ali who has played 64 tests for England over the years.

The 35-year-old hasn't played Test Cricket since September 2021 when he retired from the game, instead focusing on T20 cricket, but with Leach forced out, he's made the decision to return to the format as England look to win the Ashes series for the first time since 2015.

What is Moeen Ali's Test Cricket record like?

Throughout his career, Ali has played 64 test matches for England and put up decent numbers, scoring 2914 runs.

He also managed to take 195 wickets for his country and bagged six player of the match awards in his time, averaging just under one every 10 matches. While his statistical numbers might not be considered eye-popping, he's proven he can impact a series when he's out there.

Despite that, Jones doesn't think he should have been brought back into the fold ahead of the 2023 Ashes series.

What has Simon Jones said about Moeen Ali?

After it was announced that Ali would come out of Test Cricket retirement to join up with England, Jones revealed he didn't think Brendon McCullum should have picked the 35-year-old for the series, and would have preferred to see a younger talent given the opportunity instead.

Speaking pn behalf of Online Cricket Betting, the former Cricketer said: "Moeen Ali is a fantastic quality cricketer. He decided to focus on the short format and huge respect to him for that, but I would have liked to have seen a youngster come in."

Furthermore, Jones has revealed who he would have rather taken part, saying: "Maybe Will Jacks of Surrey or Rehan Ahmed from Leicester. Would they have been overawed in an Ashes series? You don’t know until you’ve put them in."