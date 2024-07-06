Highlights England have beaten Switzerland to reach the Euro 2024 semi-finals.

The game ended 1-1, with Bukayo Saka's super-strike cancelling out Breel Embolo's opener.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored England's winning penalty, with Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Ivan Toney also all scoring in the shootout.

In Gareth Southgate's 100th game at the Three Lions' helm, England left it late again, needing penalties to book themselves a place in the final four of EURO 2024 after a 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

The first-half told the story of no goals but no complaints for either side, with a poised match seeing England edge the statistics, with Bukayo Saka emerging as the likeliest to hold the keys to breaking the deadlock. However, Murat Yakin's high-press, low-block system saw the Three Lions limited to scraps in attack, and the Rosscrociati held out until half-time.

In the second period, Breel Embolo notched the game's first shot on target in the 51st minute, which brought back into focus Southgate's inability to get the best out of his attacking stars. And as Embolo carved the next opportunity, there was concern over England's semi-final ambitions.

This concern turned from bad to worse when the same player opened the scoring with a tap-in at the back-post, but Bukayo Saka responded quickly with a brilliant curling strike to level the scoring with 10 minutes left on the clock. As the game creeped into extra-time, things got scrappy in Dusseldorf, with penalties needed to determine the result.

Match Highlights

England Player Ratings

GK - Jordan Pickford - 7/10

Wasn't called into action almost at all in the first-half. In the second-half, he stopped Embolo twice without too many concerns. Couldn't be faulted for conceding. Made some wonderful saves late on to take it to penalties.

RWB - Bukayo Saka - 9/10

By far his side's biggest threat in the first period, and this impact didn't really wane after the break. He found dribbling beyond his marker a plain and simple task, but his efforts at picking out a player in the middle often eluded him. However, this was more a fault of his teammates, who seemed a step behind Arsenal's talisman in each positive passage of play. He finally got his reward in the 80th minute when he scored a wonderful curling effort. In extra-time, he was also defensively stout.

CB - Ezri Konsa - 6/10

Filled in for Marc Guehi soundly, handling Embolo's strength well for the most part and winning several headers when crosses came into the box. The concern surrounding his lack of football this summer was quickly forgotten about as he comfortably slotted straight into the system.

CB - John Stones - 5/10

With a pass success rate of 100% in the first-half, Stones was often the conservative one in England's defence, but maintained his shape and won the ball back competently, so there's no need to bring that side of his game down. That was until he failed to clear his lines and let the ball find Embolo for the first goal.

CB - Kyle Walker - 6/10

Far better in a back-three, and he was alive to any danger that arose. He brought a refreshing new dynamic to the right-flank with his line-breaking passes far more useful when he's not then required to work the flank. Instead, leaving Saka to work his magic on his own works better.

LWB - Kieran Trippier - 4/10

Made some decent runs down the flank, but still struggled on his unfavoured left side, with his possession often seeing England recycle their positive buildup, thus limiting his team's creative potential. It would be interesting to count how many times he halted his side's attacks all by himself. A lot, we think. Subbed off before extra-time.

CM - Kobbie Mainoo - 7/10

The biggest compliment to Mainoo is that England's midfield looks far more balanced and settled with him in it. He is the energetic middle-man who complements Rice's attributes perfectly as he mucks in with defence and attack efficiently without much fatigue. Made some impressive darts through the heart of defence to inspire his teammates into forcing their way into more clear-cut chances and was by far the most positive player alongside Saka.

CM - Declan Rice - 5.5/10

Risk-averse as ever. Didn't necessarily put a foot wrong, but he didn't really do anything special, either. A good effort in extra-time bumps his rating up ever so slightly.

CAM - Jude Bellingham - 7/10

Last week's hero pressed from the front and did so well. Winning most of his duels and looking far more positive in his strives forward, the Real Madrid star continues to grow into this tournament.

CAM - Phil Foden - 4/10

He played? It's about time people stopped searching for scapegoats in anyone but Foden. He was wasteful in possession and just doesn't seem like the same player that wears the blue of Man City.

ST - Harry Kane - 4/10

Whether it was the instructions given to him or not, Kane was often lazy throughout the match, failing to get into good positions when his wingers found space to make the cross. Just nine touches in the first 45 minutes pretty much sums up his summer. Should definitely have been taken off, only Southgate will know what he saw in the humdrum forward.

Sub - Luke Shaw - 6/10

The true extent of how much England missed Luke Shaw wasn't apparent until he came on. Whatever Trippier failed at, Shaw rectified, with his positive forward play a quietly refreshing sight.

Sub - Cole Palmer - 6/10

Good but not great. His introduction was necessary to revive the dead left flank, but he didn't have an awful lot to work with when on.

Sub - Eberechi Eze - 6/10

He's always decent, Eze. Positive on the ball, tried to work it towards goal, and did so pretty well given the context of tiring teammates and a valiant Swiss defensive performance.

Sub - Ivan Toney - N/A

Sub - Trent Alexander-Arnold - N/A

Switzerland Player Ratings

GK - Yann Sommer - 6/10

Thanks to those positioned ahead of him, Yann Sommer didn't need to make a save until 15 minutes were left on the clock. Wasn't at fault for the goal.

RWB - Fabian Rieder - 6/10

Not great, but not bad - that's probably the easiest way to describe Rieder's performance, as he often made difficult things look easy and easy things look difficult. He was hooked within an hour.

CB - Fabian Schar - 7/10

Picked up the first yellow card of the game but still remained composed in periods of England's possession dominance. If only his cross had been turned in during stoppage time. It was inch perfect!

CB - Manuel Akanji - 8/10

Arguably one of the best defenders at the tournament so far, and his performances for Manchester City have markedly translated into brilliant Swiss displays this summer. Comfortable on the ball - with line-breaking passes a notable plus point - and he commanded his defensive partners tremendously.

CB - Ricardo Rodriguez - 7/10

Ordered to mop up his left-back's mistakes, Rodriguez proved far better at thwarting Saka, and he dealt with forward runs effectively to ensure England couldn't find a way through easily. In many ways, he played well as a sweeper when his other defensive partners took a fiercer, full-tilted approach to halting attacks.

LWB - Michel Aebischer - 4/10

Really struggled to keep up with Saka and didn't offer much going forward as a result. For the most part, he will want to dust himself off and forget about this one.

CM - Remo Freuler - 5/10

Played well but failed to do anything particularly noteworthy. Just steady.

CM - Granit Xhaka - 7/10

Came to his nation's rescue when it looked certain that Mainoo would open the scoring before the Swiss captain put his foot in. He played a pivotal role in protecting the defensive line, and skippered his team to a poised affair in the face of England's constant attacks.

CAM - Dan Ndoye - 6/10

Hardly touched the ball in the first-half and would have been forgiven for thinking he was subbed off early. Made a good burst forward around the hour-mark to no avail, but defintiely livened up after the break.

CAM - Ruben Vargas - 5/10

Vargas' ingenuity all across the frontline caused England their most pressing issues in the first-half. With his speed and trickery, it felt like you could hear a pin drop in the stadium amidst the anticipation of what trick the Ausgburg creator would pull out from his sleeve next. His second-half was lacklustre, as shown by being subbed off first.

ST - Breel Embolo - 7.5/10

In theory, Embolo's strength and aerial prowess, alongside Maguire's absence, would cause all sorts of problems. But when put into practice, Embolo was very limited to what he could do against England's three-man defence in the first-half. Nevertheless, he was a rare threat throughout the second-half, and with a typical poacher-like performance, he made the difference with his goal in the 73rd minute, despite having very few touches.

Sub - Steven Zuber - 5/10

Made 13 touches in 30 minutes of regular time, doing the opposite of what substitutes are for - changing the game.

Sub - Silvan Widmer - 5/10

Picked up a yellow card and looked unprepared for the speed of the game when he was introduced.

Sub - Denis Zakaria - 5/10

Just feel like Murat Yakin's tactics were to hold on in extra-time, which meant the substitutes didn't really make much of a impact except reenergise the pack.

Sub - Xherdan Shaqiri - 7/10

Really good off the bench and made a real difference. Almost scored directly from a corner.

Sub - Zeki Amdouni - N/A

Man of the Match - Bukayo Saka

When you try, try, and try again, you will eventually reap your rewards. That's certainly the case for - firstly, Southgate's loyalty to start Saka in every game so far throughout the summer, and secondly, for Saka, who remained positive all game and finally got his reward when he levelled the scoring late on.

He was by far England's most positive player, and without looking at the statistics, we are sure that the Arsenal man failed a single take-on. He was electric; the difference maker Southgate needed, even if those around him weren't up to scratch.