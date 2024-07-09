Highlights England's football team has had a storied history in international tournaments, with a mix of triumphs and heartbreaks.

They've reached the World Cup quarter-finals eight times, but only got to one final.

With Gareth Southgate as manager, they are hoping to win the Euros for the first time in 2024, yet by reaching the semi-finals, it is already one of their best tournaments.

Every two years, England dream of glory. A major football tournament is one of the best things in the world — and the pubs, gardens and streets fill up in the nation as everyone, from every background, unites to support the team. Sometimes, the Three Lions are seen as the laughing stock of international football; they've only won one tournament, but they have come close consistently.

Over the years, England have had some of the greatest players of all time in their hands, yet they've often succumbed to the pressure in the most important matches. It's why being manager of the country is seen as one of the hardest jobs in football; the nation expects glory, but it is easier said than done.

As England look to end their years of hurt and win Euro 2024, we have ranked their nine greatest major tournaments based on where they finished. After beating Switzerland to reach the semi-finals in Germany, they have now reached the final four for just the seventh time in their history — yet that could improve under Gareth Southgate.

Greatest England Tournaments Rank Tournament Year Finishing Place 1. World Cup 1966 Winners 2. Euros 2020 Runners-Up 3. Euros 1968 Third 4. World Cup 1990 Fourth 5. World Cup 2018 Fourth 6. Euros 1996 Semi-Finals 7. Euros 2024 Semi-Finals* 8. World Cup 2002 Quarter-Finals 9. World Cup 2022 Quarter-Finals

9 2002 World Cup

Quarter-Finals

England have reached the World Cup quarter-finals on eight separate occasions, yet their run to that round in 2002 might be one of the most painful ones. The Three Lions hardly waltzed through their group, picking up five points to finish second behind Sweden.

However, when they beat Denmark 3-0, partially thanks to a strike from wonderkid Michael Owen, they started to believe. When they took the lead against Brazil in the last eight, that only grew, but goals from Rivaldo and Ronaldinho, which David Seaman should have saved as his long-ranged free-kick looped over his head, ended their dreams. Heartbreak in Asia.

Tournament Record Round Match Group Stage England 1-1 Sweden England 1-0 Argentina England 0-0 Nigeria Round of 16 England 3-0 Denmark Quarter-Finals England 1-2 Brazil

8 2022 World Cup

Quarter-Finals

20 years later, England had every reason to be confident going into the tournament. They were truly one of the favourites, with a young and thriving squad ready to leave their mark in Qatar. Typically, the Three Lions start slowly in major tournaments, but that wasn't the case in 2022, as they won their first match 6-2 to outline their intentions.

They went on to finish top of their group and beat Senegal 3-0 in the Round of 16, yet one major test awaited them in the Middle East. It was billed as the match of the tournament — and England narrowly lost 2-1 to France, as Harry Kane, normally one of the best players in the world, blazed his late penalty over the bar.

Tournament Record Round Match Group Stage England 6-2 Iran England 0-0 USA England 3-0 Wales Round of 16 England 3-0 Senegal Quarter-Finals England 1-2 France

7 2024 Euros

Semi-Finals*

England were the favourites among betting companies going into Euro 2024. It was expected to be Gareth Southgate's final tournament as manager — and they finished top of their group in Germany. Maybe it was not convincing as they finished with five points, but they completed their initial job.

Despite having a squad full of talent, they struggled against Slovakia in the Round of 16, winning 2-1 after extra time, before beating Switzerland on penalties in the quarter-finals. The style of play was dull, yet - somehow - they grounded out results. A match against the Netherlands in the semi-finals awaits as the Three Lions look to reach back-to-back Euro finals.

Tournament Record Round Match Group Stage England 1-0 Serbia England 1-1 Denmark England 0-0 Slovenia Round of 16 England 2-1 Slovakia (aet) Quarter-Finals England 1-1 Switzerland (5-3 on pens) Semi-Finals England x-x Netherlands

6 1996 Euros

Semi-Finals

The year football 'came home'. England were hosting their first tournament since their 1966 triumph on home soil, but expectations were low after a challenging few years for the national team. However, by the time their second group game ended, that negativity was washed away, as they beat bitter rivals Scotland 2-0 at Wembley.

The following game saw them beat the Netherlands 4-1 — a match which is widely considered one of their greatest wins of all time, whilst the Three Lions also had luck on their side to progress past Spain on penalties. Only a Gareth Southgate penalty miss in the following round against Germany stopped them from reaching the final.

Tournament Record Round Match Group Stage England 1-1 Switzerland England 2-0 Scotland England 4-1 Netherlands Quarter-Finals England 0-0 Spain (4-2 on pens) Semi-Finals England 1-1 Germany (5-6 on pens)

5 2018 World Cup

Fourth Place

Gareth Southgate's first major tournament was expected to be one of progress, but very few tangible results. It wasn't the nation's greatest team ever — and there were noticeable weaknesses, yet they shone under the Russian sun in 2018. They qualified for the knockout stages after just two matches and a demolition job against Panama.

In the Round of 16, they won their first-ever shootout at a World Cup against Colombia before cruising past Sweden to reach their first semi-final at the biggest tournament since 1990. It wasn't to be on that occasion as they lost 2-1 to Croatia, yet they inspired the nation throughout.

Tournament Record Round Match Group Stage England 2-1 Tunisia England 6-1 Panama England 0-1 Belgium Round of 16 England 1-1 Colombia (4-3 on pens) Quarter-Finals England 2-0 Sweden Semi-Finals England 1-2 Croatia (aet) Third-placed Play-off England 0-2 Belgium

4 1990 World Cup

Fourth place

"Italia 90" holds fond memories for any Englishman growing up in the nation. It was truly a summer of glory for the Three Lions, as they started to dream of glory. Just like most tournaments, it was a slow start, picking up just one win in the group stage, but it was enough to face Belgium in the Round of 16.

A famous David Platt volley secured victory in extra time, whilst two goals from Gary Lineker, who eventually won the Golden Boot, saw them beat Cameroon 3-2 to reach the semi-finals. However, their fierce enemy stood in the way once more, as West Germany beat them on penalties to leave Paul Gascoigne crying on the pitch. Yet more heartbreak for England — and they failed to win the third-placed play-off as well.

Tournament Record Round Match Group Stage England 1-1 Ireland England 0-0 Netherlands England 1-0 Egypt Round of 16 England 1-0 Belgium (aet) Quarter-Finals England 3-2 Cameroon (aet) Semi-Finals England 1-1 West Germany (3-4 on pens) Third-placed Play-off England 1-2 Italy

3 1968 Euros

Third place

Euro 68 was the first time England had qualified for the European Championships — and, compared to now, the format was drastically different. UEFA opted to have a prolonged qualifying round that spanned two years and a set of quarter-finals to determine the four teams which would compete at the Finals.

England finally secured their place, but they lost 1-0 to Yugoslavia in the semi-finals. Two years after World Cup glory, it was bitterly disappointing, but they did regain pride by beating the Soviet Union 2-0, thanks to goals from Geoff Hurst and Bobby Charlton, to secure third.

Tournament Record Round Match Semi-Finals England 0-1 Yugoslavia Third-placed Play-off England 2-0 Soviet Union

2 2020 Euros

Runners-up

Everything about Euro 2020 was chaos. Taking place a year late due to the COVID-19 pandemic, England played all of their matches, bar one, at home, providing them with a clear advantage. They progressed through the group stages comfortably, before finally beating bitter rivals Germany 2-0 at a raucous Wembley, which was not even full due to restrictions.

After destroying Ukraine, they produced one of the most memorable nights in the nation's history by beating Denmark 2-1 to reach the final, yet that's where the glory ended, as the Three Lions lost to Italy on penalties in the final. It was a day marred by violence, attempted break-ins and racial abuse, forever leaving a stain on the country.

Tournament Record Round Match Group Stage England 1-0 Croatia England 0-0 Scotland England 1-0 Czechia Round of 16 England 2-0 Germany Quarter-Finals England 4-0 Ukraine Semi-Finals England 2-1 Denmark (aet) Final England 1-1 Italy (2-3 on pens)

1 1966 World Cup

Winners

When you ask any Englishman what is the greatest day in the country's footballing history, everyone will say their World Cup triumph in 1966. With a team featuring some of the greatest English players ever, they achieved the ultimate goal in football on home soil.

The group stages were relatively stress-free before the Three Lions scraped past both Argentina and Portugal to reach the final. In a match which was perfect for the biggest stage in the sport, England beat their main rivals, West Germany, 4-2 at Wembley to claim the title. A hat-trick from Geoff Hurst helped secure victory, yet one of his goals has forever been contested as it was unclear if it crossed the line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kylian Mbappe is the only other player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final after Hurst.