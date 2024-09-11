Key Takeaways There have been several English sides over the years to dominate.

Man United's 1998/1999 treble-winning team is hailed as the greatest English club side ever.

However, Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal have all had sides walk away with the most-prized trophies.

Football is sacred in England. Every week from August to May, thousands of fans travel up and down the country to support their side. Whether it's in the depths of non-league or one of the hardest competitions in the world – the Premier League – they follow passionately hoping for victory.

At the top of the pyramid, a handful of legendary teams have dominated over the years with some of the best footballers of all time. By playing beautiful and elegant football – or doing the opposite and 'parking the bus' – they have 'completed football' in the process.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine greatest English clubs of all time. Based on performances in one specific season, they were a level above the rest of the world. Considering football has always been immensely competitive, it's hard to even think about it.

Ranking Factors

Trophies won - Only sides who won major honours have been included.

Quality of players - Whether the players they had are now seen as legendary.

Style of play - Whether they were exciting to watch with free-flowing football.

Best English Club Teams Ever Rank Team Season 1. Manchester United 1998/1999 2. Manchester City 2022/2023 3. Liverpool 1976/1977 4. Arsenal 2003/2004 5. Liverpool 2019/2020 6. Manchester City 2017/2018 7. Chelsea 2004/2005 8. Manchester United 1967/1968 9. Nottingham Forest 1978/1979

9 Nottingham Forest

1978/1979

To begin, Nottingham Forest are one of the most historic clubs in English football history. They are famous for their history – and that mostly came in the late 1970s and early 1980s. During the 1978/1979 campaign, Forest completed the ultimate goal in football by winning the European Cup.

They finished second in the First Division, eight points behind champions Liverpool, and also won the League Cup by defeating Southampton 3-2 in the final. However, those achievements were quickly trumped by European success, as they beat Malmo 1-0 in the European Cup final. Trevor Francis will forever be a Forest legend by scoring the only goal of the match.

Season Details Honours European Cup, League Cup League Position 2nd Manager Brian Clough Top Goalscorer Garry Birtles (26)

8 Manchester United

1967/1968

Over 10 years before Nottingham Forest's incredible triumph, Manchester United also won the European Cup. 10 years after the Munich Air Disaster in 1958, they had won football's greatest prize to honour those who sadly lost their lives that day, with George Best at the heart of their success.

Throughout the season, one of the greatest British players of all time scored 32 goals and he was named European Footballer of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year. Their European Cup final victory came in the form of a 4-1 win against Benfica, where Sir Bobby Charlton scored twice, capping off an impressive campaign which saw them finish second in the First Division.

Season Details Honours European Cup League Position 2nd Manager Matt Busby Top Goalscorer George Best (32)

7 Chelsea

2004/2005

Stretching back into the modern day, Jose Mourinho's Chelsea were one of the greatest defensive teams of all time. Nowadays, football seems to be focused on attacking output, but the legendary former Porto manager went against the grain. As they cruised to the title with 95 points, 12 ahead of Arsenal, they broke a plethora of records.

At the time, it was the most points ever won in a season, whilst they also broke the record for most clean sheets (25) and fewest goals conceded (15). They still hold the latter two records – and, coupled with winning the League Cup by beating Liverpool 3-2 in the final, it was an unbelievable campaign for the Blues.

Season Details Honours Premier League, League Cup Manager Jose Mourinho Top Goalscorer Frank Lampard (19)

6 Manchester City

2017/2018

The Centurions. There are only 114 points available in a Premier League campaign, so the thought of a team picking up 100 felt impossible years ago. However, in 2018, Manchester City completed mission impossible. After an incredible campaign, Gabriel Jesus scored a 94th-minute winner away to Southampton on the final day of the season to become centurions.

Bedlam ensued as they created history. The league campaign also saw them break the record for the most wins (32), most away wins (16) and most goals (106), whilst they also won the EFL Cup, beating Arsenal 3-0 in the final, to complete an unforgettable campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man City also equalled the record for the earliest Premier League title win, with five games to spare.

Season Details Honours Premier League, EFL Cup Manager Pep Guardiola Top Goalscorer Sergio Aguero (30)

5 Liverpool

2019/2020

Two seasons after Man City picked up 100 points, Liverpool came narrowly close to replicating the feat, but they fell short – potentially due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. During an incredible Premier League campaign, the Reds won the competition for the first time in the most comfortable situation possible.

They finished on 99 points, 18 ahead of Man City, whilst they also won the Super Cup and Club World Cup after qualifying for them due to winning the Champions League the season prior. With one of the best-attacking trios of all time, Jurgen Klopp's side were genuinely world-class – and this campaign came in the middle of an era where they won everything possible. Legendary.

Season Details Honours Premier League, Super Cup, Club World Cup Manager Jurgen Klopp Top Goalscorer Mohamed Salah (23)

4 Arsenal

2003/2004

Arsenal have not won the Premier League since 2004, but when they did win it during their legendary year, they completed history. With a record of 26 wins and 12 draws, the Gunners became the first – and remain the only – English side to go the whole league campaign unbeaten.

Playing at their fortress, Highbury, Arsene Wenger's side were in a world of their own. They fell short in both domestic cups and the Champions League, but that was simply forgotten as they celebrated with their golden Premier League. Thierry Henry, one of the best strikers in Premier League history, was at the heart of their success, scoring a remarkable 39 goals during the campaign.

Season Details Honours Premier League Manager Arsene Wenger Top Goalscorer Thierry Henry (39)

3 Liverpool

1976/1977

Featuring for a second time on this list, Liverpool showcased their dominance during an earlier spell in the 1970s, winning the First Division for the second successive season in 1977. They finished just one point ahead of Man City, whilst they then lost to bitter rivals Man United in the FA Cup final.

The defeat stopped them from becoming the first English club to win three major trophies in the same season, yet no one cared when they flexed their strength and won the European Cup for the first time. As they beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 in Rome, they cemented their place in greatness. Bob Paisley became one of the Reds' greatest managers of all time, whilst top goalscorer Kevin Keegan secured a British record move to Hamburg in the following summer.

Season Details Honours First Division, European Cup Manager Bob Paisley Top Goalscorer Kevin Keegan (20)

2 Manchester City

2022/2023

Close

Only two teams have ever completed the 'true treble' in English football. Man City always used to be called the 'noisy neighbours', but - in 2023 - they had every reason to be loud as they won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same campaign.

They pipped Arsenal to the league title after a frantic title race and beat bitter rivals United in the FA Cup final thanks to a stunning strike from Ilkay Gundogan. However, it was all topped when they tasted European success for the first time in their history by beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final. They had been craving it for so long – and Erling Haaland, always one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or, helped make it possible in the run to the final.

Season Details Honours Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League Manager Pep Guardiola Top Goalscorer Erling Haaland (52)

1 Manchester United

1998/1999

However, it's always believed the first time is the most memorable, so Man United's treble-winning side in the 1998/1999 campaign has ranked as the best English club side of all time. Ruled over by one of the greatest managers of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, the Red Devils narrowly won the title by one point ahead of rivals Arsenal, whilst they followed up that triumph by beating Newcastle 2-0 in the FA Cup final.

One game from history, the nerves were high when they went 1-0 down to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. However, two stoppage-time goals from Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw them complete one of the greatest comebacks ever to win 2-1. Legendary in every sense, David Beckham was seen as the club's main hero; he was named UEFA Club Footballer of the Year and was runner-up to Rivaldo for 1999's Ballon d'Or.