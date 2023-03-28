Sarina Wiegman announced her latest England squad for the final international break before the Women’s World Cup.

The Lionesses take on Brazil at Wembley for the Women's Finalissima on April 6, before coming up against Australia at Brentford Community Stadium on April 11.

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has returned to the squad after taking time to “sort out some personal issues”, but Beth England, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Katie Zelem and Ebony Salmon were not selected.

Also absent is Beth Mead, who is still recovering from an ACL injury she suffered in November.

The 27-year-old’s knee buckled while she was playing for Arsenal against Manchester United in the Women’s Super League, cruelly bringing to an end a brilliant vein of form which included six goals for England at Euro 2022.

Mead’s participation at the World Cup was already in doubt, with ACL injuries typically taking around nine months to recover from. Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas has only just returned to team training, for example, having suffered the injury in July.

Wiegman subsequently gave an honest assessment of Mead’s chances of making the World Cup.

What did Sarina Wiegman say about Beth Mead’s World Cup chances?

"I had conversations with her. She's doing well in her rehab, she's doing good," said Wiegman.

"But the World Cup is actually too early. What we said now is, she's not in our plans now, just to really take the time to get back well.

"If a miracle happens and she goes [through recovery] so fast, we will reconsider it, but at this moment I don't expect that."

Mead has previously admitted she is "motivated" to recover in time for the World Cup, but it sounds like such an eventuality is looking unlikely.

Video: Watch Sarina Wiegman give assessment of Beth Mead's World Cup chances

Who else is facing a race to be fit for the Women’s World Cup?

Midfielder Fran Kirby is another to be left out of the latest England squad due to injury.

The Chelsea star has not played since the start of February, but is expected to be back soon.

"I am concerned,” Wiegman admitted. I want to keep this opportunity open. Hopefully she gets fit, gets on the pitch again and gets playing.

"You need to show form and fitness. We have less time now [than the home Euros]. It's a little concern, but also we just need to see how she progresses."