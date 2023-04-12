England captain Leah Williamson gave a sincere interview after her team were defeated 2-0 by Australia.

The Lionesses lost their first game under manager Sarina Wiegman, breaking a 30-match unbeaten run that stretched back to April 2021.

Sam Kerr opened the scoring for Australia in the 32nd minute, pouncing on Williamson’s header back to goalkeeper Mary Earps. Chelsea’s star striker kept her cool to dink the ball into the back of the net.

England dominated possession throughout the match but couldn’t find an equaliser, and Charlotte Grant then doubled Australia’s lead in the 67 minute.

Williamson was also involved in the second goal, with Grant’s powerful header taking a deflection off the centre-back and wrong-footing Earps.

It was a miserable evening for England at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium, and not the ideal send-off for this summer’s Women’s World Cup.

Williamson admitted this in her post-match interview, and was praised for her honest assessment of her own performance.

What did Leah Williamson say about England’s loss to Australia?

“We looked like we were lacking ideas a little bit on the ball, definitely could have been better,” Williamson said.

“We got punished, obviously. My mistake, for the first goal, and then they were pretty ruthless on the counter. So yeah, we could have had a little bit more about us tonight I think.”

When asked why she thought England were lacking ideas, Williamson answered: “I think it's football. Sometimes you are going to have those games.

“I think they were well organised. We just weren't as efficient as we usually are. So yeah, we need to figure out why.”

Williamson agreed that it was the toughest match she’d had in an England shirt, revealing that the whole team felt “rubbish” about the defeat.

“I think I'm not really one for dwelling on personal things, it’s part of the game. I choose to be a professional footballer, I choose to put myself in positions where I need to not do those things to be successful.

“That first goal has probably made it worse for me than everybody else. But, I think the whole team feels really rubbish about losing. It hurts.”

With the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand now less than 100 days away, Williamson disagreed that a loss to one of the host nations was a setback in England’s preparation for the tournament.

“Sometimes you have to take lessons in disguise. Maybe that's not the worst thing that could happen to us. We’re wanting to learn this whole time, we're wanting to be pushed to our limit, and we need to take that up to a new level.

So in the past, we've won those games, we’ve turned them around. But actually tonight, to lose, it gives you a bit of fire.”

Fans react to Leah Williamson’s honest interview

Fans were full of praise for Williamson after her interview, commending her for taking responsibility for her mistakes.

“No fluff just complete honesty,” one fan wrote. “We needed this!”. Another commented: “Honest and open. This is how a true captain looks and sounds.”

“Coming out to interview after such a hard game and speaking with pure honesty and passion is exactly what proves how amazing Leah is and how lucky we are to have her as our captain,” posted someone else.

Another Twitter user wrote: “This honesty and vulnerability is so inspiring and quite frankly, refreshing. A true leader and asset to women’s football in England”.

“She just always knows what to say,” added someone else. “A true captain and takes responsibility for her mistakes”.