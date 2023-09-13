Highlights Harry Maguire's own goal in the England vs Scotland game has sparked debate over whether he should be included in the squad for Euro 2024.

Maguire's recent performances have raised questions about his selection, but his past contributions to England could secure his place in the squad.

Other options for England's center-backs include Ben White, who has been in excellent form for Arsenal, and John Stones and Marc Guehi, who are seen as strong candidates for the squad.

England ended the international break on a high by thumping Scotland 3-1 at Hampden Park, but, following Harry Maguire’s own goal, debate over who the Three Lions’ starting centre-backs should be continues to rage.

Admittedly, the Manchester United defender’s latest error was one of his more unfortunate ones, with nothing going his way right now. Coming on as a substitute in the second half, the 30-year-old attempted to cut a cross out, but he ended up diverting the ball past the stranded Aaron Ramsdale and into his own net, much to the delight of the home crowd.

Following the match, supporters questioned once again why he features in Gareth Southgate’s setup when he is not first-choice at his club. The England manager, reacting to the jeers and opinions of pundits, then came to the defence of his player and blasted the critics, while Ramsdale also praised his international teammate after the game, describing how Maguire, “is one of the best defenders we’ve got.”

So, with that in mind, should he be on the plane to Germany for Euro 2024? The team at GIVEMESPORT thought we would take a look at England’s options at centre-back and sort them into five separate categories using Tiermaker. The five tiers are: ‘No chance’, ‘Unfortunate to miss out’, ‘Outside chance’, ‘Should be in the squad’, and ‘Get him on the plane’.

Now, as with all rankings, this list is highly subjective, and there will definitely be some of you who believe that someone should be in a different category. You might even believe someone else should be in with a shout of making the squad. If you fall into either of those camps, be sure to let us know in our social media comments. But for now, here’s how we rank England’s current crop of CBs.

No chance

Tyrone Mings, Eric Dier, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski

There aren’t many surprises here to be honest, with all of these men basically planning their summer holidays and where they plan to watch the England games. Starting with Tarkowski, the Everton defender is probably the man most nailed on to miss out, especially given his club’s defensive woes at the start of the season. Sean Dyche’s team have shipped eight goals from four games, with Tarkowski playing in every match. With the abundance of talent Southgate can pick from, it seems unlikely he will get a call-up.

The same can be said for both Dier and Coady. The former has made 49 caps for his country but finds himself out of the fold for both England and Tottenham. His lack of minutes for Spurs should see him miss out, although as we’ve seen with Maguire, you never can tell with Southgate. Coady, meanwhile, has recently joined Championship side Leicester and is also yet to play a league game this season. Now in the second tier, it would be a surprise if he was in Germany next summer.

Mings is someone who is unlucky to fall into the bottom tier here, but the injury he suffered in Aston Villa’s opening game against Newcastle rules him out of the running. After damaging his ACL which will keep him out for seven to nine months, his chances of representing his country next year are incredibly slim.

Unfortunate to miss out

Joe Gomez, Fikayo Tomori

The two men in this category are both incredibly talented players and are both exceptional options to call upon if anything happens to the players in the tiers above them, but unfortunately, we just don’t think they will make the grade next summer. Gomez, having looked shaky for Liverpool over the years, has been in fine form at the start of the 2023/24 campaign, putting in some great performances in the three matches he has featured in in the absence of Virgil van Dijk. Even if keeps these performances up, though, it seems unlikely that he sneaks into the squad ahead of the other options.

Tomori is especially unlucky not to make the grade, seeing as he has been a mainstay at the back for AC Milan ever since he joined the club in 2021. But he has never really been given the chance at international level, with just three England caps to his name. Southgate just does not seem to fancy the 25-year-old over any of the other options available to him, despite his performances in Italy. We just can’t see him getting into the team or the squad, even though he should be in with a shout.

Outside chance

Ben White, Harry Maguire

Let’s get the big one out of the way first. We don’t think that Maguire should be making the cut based on his performances right now. With all the quality available to Southgate, it does not make sense to take someone who is not at the top of his game and who does not start for his club. However, you also have to acknowledge that Maguire has been a good option for England over the years and that he has put in some excellent performances at major tournaments which have helped the Three Lions advance to the latter stages. If he can rediscover his best form between now and the time Southgate selects his final squad, then there is a very good chance that he ends up going to Germany. Although even if he doesn’t get back to his best, there’s a good chance he makes the cut anyway.

White, meanwhile, is somebody who is presently much more deserving of a place in the England squad for Euro 2024, and someone who should definitely have more England caps to his name. Having been a rock at the back for Arsenal both last season and this one, it is a mystery that he has only represented his country on four occasions. Arsenal have started this Premier League season strongly, with White playing every minute so far. He is the one in this tier who is really pushing those above him for a spot in the squad, and Southgate most likely will be picking his final options from the two men in this tier and the four in the tiers above.

Should be in the squad

Marc Guehi, Levi Colwill

For us, though, there are four centre-backs who deserve to be selected. We’re starting with two players who, in our eyes, should definitely be on the plane, but who aren’t as nailed on as the two other players in the tier above, who could be England's starting centre-backs at the tournament. Guehi looked solid at the back for the Three Lions in the most recent set of internationals, starting in both games against Ukraine and Scotland. Having been in good form for Crystal Palace too at the start of the 23/24 season, adding two more caps to his record was nothing short of what he deserved. Out of the two men in this tier, the 23-year-old is most likely to be a part of Southgate’s squad.

That is not to say that Colwill shouldn’t be in the mix, though. Yes, Chelsea may not have had a great start to the new campaign, but the youngster has been a bright spark for the Blues. He has played some defence-splitting passes and has looked very solid playing in an unnatural position on the left of a back four. For those reasons, we think he should be in the squad for Euro 2024. After Southgate praised his “maturity” and abilities following the announcement of the most recent squad, it was disappointing not to see him get a chance in the most recent set of England games, especially after his excellent performances on loan at Brighton. But if he continues to build on that, we will likely see him in an England shirt for the first time in the not-too-distant future.

Get him on the plane

John Stones, Lewis Dunk

Now though, we come to the two men who we think should be nailed on for a spot in the squad, and probably the first XI. One of them is obvious, the other slightly less so. Stones might not have started a Premier League match for Manchester City this season, having picked up a hip injury, but remains undoubtedly England’s best centre-back by quite some way. He was imperious at the back for his club last season, playing a key role in their successful quest for a treble. He will no doubt be restored to the starting XI when fully fit, and will most likely be a guaranteed starter for England at next summer’s tournament.

Dunk, though, is a man who should also definitely be on the plane, despite there being so many options to pick from. It’s remarkable that his outing for England against Scotland was his first cap since 2018, given that he has been exceptional at the back for Brighton for so long. He was integral to the Seagulls as they qualified for European football last season, and deserved more chances to represent his country. An excellent defender and leader too as his club’s captain, he provides so many qualities that make him a necessary pick for next summer’s tournament, and he would be a fine partner for Stones when the first game kicks off.