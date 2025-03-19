Summary Success for England requires unity, leadership, passion, and patriotism, not just a star-studded squad.

England icon Chris Waddle believes Ben White shouldn't earn a call-up due to his past actions.

Thomas Tuchel is welcoming White back to the squad for the 2026 World Cup, carefully considering his injury recovery.

Playing for England and earning a starring role in their pursuit of ending a very well-documented 60-year trophy drought takes more than just natural ability - it requires a winning formula that goes beyond individual talent. Take the golden generation of the mid to late 2000s, for example. With household names like David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard, and Steven Gerrard, the team had all the firepower they needed, yet they still couldn’t seal the deal. It wasn’t a lack of skill; they had that in spades, but something crucial was missing.

Fast forward to Gareth Southgate’s squads, and the missing piece of the puzzle became clear. Success was never just about having a squad packed with star-studded names; it was about leadership, passion, patriotism, and above all, unity. That’s what had propelled this new generation closer to silverware than any of their predecessors. The most recent team may not have always shined with the same star power, but they played with a collective purpose that turned the dream of glory into a tangible goal.

With that precedent in mind, retired ’90s England icon Chris Waddle - one of Britain's most entertaining players ever, with 62 caps to his name - believes there’s one player in contention for Thomas Tuchel’s first major international tournament squad who simply doesn’t deserve a seat on the plane.

Chris Waddle Believes Ben White Should Be Banned From England Call-Up

He believes the Arsenal defender shouldn't be given a rite of passage for 2026 World Cup

Ben White, who is considered among the best right-backs in the Premier League when he's fully fit, had a complicated relationship with former Three Lions' boss Gareth Southgate and his assistant Steve Holland, with problems stemming from the 2022 World Cup after Tuchel's predecessor's second-in-command berated the Arsenal star in front of his teammates shortly before the defender called quits ahead of the knockout stages.

But now that it's being reported the 27-year-old is eyeing a return to the Three Lions' first-team reckoning under the country's new German boss, many big names have chimed in on the debate over whether he should be allowed to. One such example of someone who believes he shouldn't is former Tottenham, Newcastle, and Marseille midfielder Chris Waddle. A member of the 1990 squad that reached the World Cup semi-finals under Bryan Robson's supervision, the 64-year-old told 10bet, as per the Mirror: