Highlights England may have to beat Spain in World Cup qualifying for 2026, having lost to La Roja in the Euro 2024 final.

England's poor performances in the Nations League could hand them a tougher qualifying group as they won't be a top seeded team.

The Three Lions might face one of Spain, Germany, France or Portugal in qualifying matches in 2025.

England may have to exact revenge on Spain sooner than first thought as they may need to beat them in order to automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Gareth Southgate's men suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in the Euro 2024 final against the Spanairds, with Cole Palmer's strike not enough to topple goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal.

The result condemned the Three Lions to a second consecutive European Championship final loss, with attention now being turned to the World Cup in two years time. However, should England want to be part of the competition in the United States, Canada and Mexico, they may have to trump one of the continent's biggest names thanks to their Nations League ranking.

Related Gareth Southgate's England Record at Major Touranments Gareth Southgate was appointed as England manager back in 2016 and has since reached a semi-final and final in major tournaments.

How Nations League Impacts World Cup Qualifying

England cannot be one of the top seeded teams

With Europe guaranteed 16 places in the 2026 edition of the tournament, teams will have to earn entry into the competition via qualification groups. However, as per The Sun, the European finalists may end up being handed a tougher draw than normal thanks to their recent poor performances in the UEFA Nations League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England failed to win a single game during the 2022/23 Nations League campaign.

Only 12 teams are awarded top seeds for qualifying, with those being handed to the 12 best teams across the Nations League League A bracket, with the competition beginning in September. After finishing fourth in the previous edition in 2022, England were relegated to League B. In this league, they will compete against the Republic of Ireland, Greece, and Finland. As a result, they are not eligible to be one of the top seeds.

This means the Barmy Army could face formidable opponents like Spain, Germany, France, or Portugal in the smaller qualifying groups of four or five, where only the group winners automatically advance. The 12 group runners-up will then compete with the four best Nations League teams that did not finish first or second in their qualifying groups in a play-off to determine the final four qualifiers in 2026. If England win their Nations League group, they will be placed in a five-team group.

England's Record Against Other Big Four

The Three Lions do not have a good track record against any of the heavyweights

Should England have to come up against one of these four European giants in qualifying, the odds will be firmly stacked against them. All of Germany, France and Portugal endured disappointing Euros, but in recent times, against the 1966 World Champions, they are far superior. In each of the last five times these three nations have been matched up with England, they have lost just one time apiece. That record is also shared by Spain.

The most recent of England's victories came in 2021 when Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane guided their team past the Germans at the delayed Euro 2020. That followed a win over La Roja in 2018, a triumph over Portugal in 2016, and a friendly win over Les Bleus in 2015, almost a decade ago.

England Last Five Results vs Spain, Portugal, Germany and France Team Wins Draws Losses Spain 1 1 3 Portugal 1 2 2 Germany 1 3 1 France 1 1 3