The stars of England's Euro 2024 squad could be set to earn a pretty penny if they are to overcome Spain in Sunday's final. Gareth Southgate's men will compete in their second consecutive European Championship final as they look to right the wrongs of their penalty shootout defeat to Italy three years ago.

With many of the Three Lions squad already among the highest-paid players at their respective clubs, reports are now suggesting that they could make a hefty profit of £1bn if they are victorious in Berlin, with their manager also set to make a mouth-watering amount in bonuses.

Bellingham Set To Make £400m

Other England stars could also make nine figures

As per a report from The Sun, members of the England squad are in line to make £1bn from endorsements and should they lift the trophy on Sunday night. This is according to financial expert Marcel Knobil, who claimed:

"Winning the Euros would make England close to being a billion-pound team in terms of future earnings."

Among the highest earners in the squad is Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham. The 21-year-old, who has seen himself become a front-runner for this year's Ballon d'Or and could make close to half of the alleged billion pounds with his brand deals set to see him land a cool £400 million. This includes the £50 million annual salary that Knobil suggests that Bellingham is earning at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Elsewhere, England skipper Harry Kane as well as Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Kobbie Mainoo are also believed to have a chance of making £100m through their own sponsorship deals. For Mainoo, this would be an incredible rise from salary of £1m that the midfielder is reportedly earning at Manchester United. It would also be a major windfall for Chelsea star Palmer, who has not started a single game at Euro 2024 for his country.

Gareth Southgate To Make £4m

The England manager has already received half of his bonus

The report also states that it's not just the players who are in line for a big payday should they defeat the three-time European champions. It is said that Gareth Southgate will also be handed a whopping £4m bonus should he guide England to their first tournament win in almost sixty years.

Furthermore, it is claimed that the 53-year-old has already received 50% of his potential bonus just by taking his side to the final this summer. The former Middlesbrough boss has often been criticised for his tactics during the competition and his reluctance to change his starting XI, but he has become the first-ever England manager to reach two major tournament finals.

While the multi-million-pound bonus would be life-changing money for the majority of people, it is just the icing on the cake for Southgate. The head coach is earning approximately £4.9m per year, making him the highest-earning manager at Euro 2024. This surpasses closest rivals Julian Nagelsmann and Roberto Martinez by £900,000 and £1.5m respectively.

All salaries from Capology - accurate as of 14/07/2024