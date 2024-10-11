A new generation of England players, the same old problems for England managers.

For the Golden Generation it was how to get Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes into the same team. For Gareth Southgate during the summer and Lee Carsley during this international break, it has been how to do the same with Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham.

Carsley's attempt at a solution against Greece, with Palmer playing deep, Foden playing at No.10 and Bellingham operating as a false 9, resulted in a disparaging 2-1 home defeat to the world's 48th-ranked national team.

But there weren't only three players involved in the Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes conundrum that Sven Goran-Eriksson never worked out. David Beckham - more a wide midfielder than a natural winger - was part of it too, as was England's lack of viable options on the left-hand side, and the Golden Generation's flanks therefore lacked the natural pace and width to create more room in central areas to help their three world-class midfielders thrive.

And likewise, England's current selection dilemma isn't just a case of choosing the right combination of Foden, Bellingham or Palmer. England also have one of the best young wingers in the world in Bukayo Saka, arguably the best striker of his era in Harry Kane, and the ever-dependable Declan Rice.

Related Jamie Carragher Answers the Gerrard vs Lampard vs Scholes Debate Jamie Carragher believes his point "kills" Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes debate.

All of them are almost unanimously undroppable, but that is every spot in England's midfield and attack taken up (assuming they line up in a 4-3-3 or slight variation), without any player being a natural fit on the left wing, or in the holding role at the base of midfield. Which is where Rice, perhaps actually the least droppable of all in the eyes of Southgate and Carsley, comes under the microscope.

Rice is the kind of player any manager wants in their team; dependable, consistent, physically, tactically and technically adept. His performances never drop lower than a six of out ten, and sometimes his influence can be the determining factor in winning games.

It makes sense that he played in every minute of England's Euro 2024 campaign and in every minute under Carsley so far. In fact, since 2022 Rice has made every England squad and not played a part in just three of 34 games during that time. He started 29 of the remaining 31 games, and played the full ninety minutes in 26 of those.

But is he actually what this England team needs most in deep midfield? Or more specifically, is he actually what the Three Lions need at all, playing at home against a Greece team designed to sit back, surrender possession and cause problems on the counter-attack?

Related Cole Palmer adds an England award to his accolades Cole Palmer awarded the England men's Player of the Year award for 2023-24. What are your thoughts on the talented young England star?

As much as Rice is a brilliant all-round midfielder that can clearly be adapted to different roles, his best performances at Arsenal have come as a lung-bursting left-central box-to-box midfielder with a pivot sitting behind him. For England, though - at least in games where we are expected to dominate the ball - he is never going to occupy that position ahead of Bellingham, Foden or Palmer, all of whom are considered to be world-class offensive-minded midfielders.

Thus, England have ended up playing their fourth-best No.8 as their No.6, rather than finding a specialist for that position. That is not automatically a mistake when the player in question is as capable as Rice, who often operated in defensive midfield at West Ham.

But in that role for the Irons, Rice's predominant responsibilities were to win the ball back and launch counter-attacks, either with sweeping, direct passes or by bursting forward himself. It worked great for the Hammers who played on the break under David Moyes; the Three Lions, though, play in a completely different context and are usually given more possession than they know what to do with. It's the deepest-lying midfielder's job to make best use of it, pass around the press and advance the ball through midfield.

If there's one thing Rice lacks, it's the nimbleness, fluidity and instinctive craft to take possession under pressure, beat the press and pass through the lines to the players England want on the ball most - Palmer, Foden and Bellingham. At Euro 2024, it required the introduction of Kobbie Mainoo at the start of the knockout rounds to really get the midfield ticking. And during the last international break, Angel Gomes did a brilliant job of orchestrating the midfield in the 2-0 win over Finland, earning interest from Premier League clubs. The Lille playmaker completed an incredible 123 passes versus Finland; Rice managed around half of that, 65, against Greece.

Rice had a similar problem at Arsenal, too. It was only when Jorginho and Thomas Partey were utilised as the midfield base that he truly began to look worthy of his £100m price-tag, instead using his energy to get forward from deep and provide goals and assists. For England he's often asked to do something completely different, and pulling the strings with the ball from deep is one of the few things he hasn't consistently done to a world-class level.

That is not to say Rice shouldn't be a key player for England moving forward. But this delicate balance summarises the ultimate challenge for any England boss. With so many elite players available, it's about being smart enough and brave enough to choose the right individuals to play against the right opponent - and more importantly, the right individuals to leave out. There's nothing brave about shoe-horning every big name into the same team and hoping they'll find an effective way of playing together; that's just an attempt to avoid the unavoidable.

There will be games where double-pivots or more balanced No.8s make the most sense, especially against high-quality opposition, which is where Rice will be at his most pivotal for England. Likewise, there will be games where England can get away with playing Foden and Palmer - their least defensive No.8 options - and games where playing more than one would be too big a risk. There will even be games where the full-backs can hug the touchlines and Saka and Anthony Gordon can be dropped for Foden and Palmer coming in from the flanks. And in every game, all of those players have the ability to change the match from the bench.

Related Lee Carsley Reveals Hopes for U21s Return After England 1-2 Greece England's interim manager Lee Carsley made an unexpected comment about his future following a shock 2-1 home defeat to Greece.

But unless the next permanent England manager accepts the Three Lions can't get (and for that matter, don't need) every world-class player in the starting XI at the exact same time, a lack of balance and tactical savviness will always threaten to unwind the team and lead to shock results like a 2-1 home defeat to Greece. England's greatest strength is their depth in key positions and how that allows them to tailor the side depending on the opponent. It's time a Three Lions boss tapped into that rather than shying away from it.

Unfortunately for Rice, that may well mean sitting out a game or two.