Key Takeaways England have lost 12 times at Wembley since 2007, including defeats in European Championship qualifiers and UEFA Nations League matches.

The nation's only defeat in European Championship qualifiers at the new Wembley was against Croatia in 2007, denying them a spot at Euro 2008.

In the Nations League, recent defeats at Wembley include losses to Spain, Denmark, and Greece, with pressure mounting on some players.

England have been playing at the New Wembley Stadium since 2007 and there have been plenty of highs and lows throughout that timeframe. Despite winning the vast majority of the games that the Three Lions have competed in, they have lost 12 times, including the most recent 2-1 defeat against Greece in October 2024 and the first one in August 2007 when they were on the wrong side of a 2-1 scoreline against Germany.

England's first game at the new Wembley Stadium was against Brazil in a friendly in June 2007 which ended in a 1-1 draw thanks to a stoppage-time equaliser from Diego in front of 88,745 people - which was the biggest crowd to watch the three Lions since 1987. Since then, they have played 93 matches at the national stadium, including European Qualifiers, World Cup Qualifiers, Nations League matches, and friendlies. Here is a complete guide to every home loss at the 90,000-seater stadium.

Euro Qualifiers 2008

Croatia inflict cruel blow

The only defeat England have suffered at the new Wembley Stadium in European Championship qualifiers was the 3-2 loss against Croatia on 21st November 2007. Before the game, the Three Lions knew that they needed a win to secure a place at UEFA Euro 2008. It was a disastrous start, though, as they found themselves 2-0 down after only 14 minutes thanks to goals from Nico Kranjcar and Ivica Olic.

England fought back in the second half with goals from Frank Lampard and Peter Crouch to set up a grandstand finish. As Steve McClaren's side searched for a winner, Croatia's Mladen Petric struck the ball into the bottom corner with a powerful left-footed strike from 25 yards. They held on to secure a 3-2 victory, meaning England would not take part at Euro 2008 - spelling the end of McClaren's ill-fated time in charge.

Nations League 2024

Greece shock Lee Carsley

Since the UEFA Nations League's inception, England have struggled in the new competition. Their best effort was a third-placed finish in the 2018-19 edition - losing to the Netherlands in the semi-finals after winning their group stage with Croatia and Spain. They did lose their first home match of this campaign, though, with Marcus Rashford's early strike cancelled out by goals from Spain's Saul Niguez and Rodrigo.

Almost two years later, England fell to a 1-0 defeat to Denmark at Wembley, with Christian Eriksen scoring the only goal of the game. Pressure intensified on Harry Maguire after this match, as he was sent off after only 31 minutes. Reece James was also shown a red card after the match finished in what was a torrid night for the Three Lions.

The latest defeat for England in a home Nations League match is the 2-1 loss against Greece in October 2024. Interim manager Lee Carsley started an ambitious lineup with Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden. Greece were much more cohesive and able to stifle England throughout the game. Vangelis Pavlidis' 49th minute looked like being enough for the Euro 2004 champions to win the game, but Bellingham's 87th-minute leveller looked like sparing the Three Lions' blushes. Pavlidis scored again in the 94th minute, though, securing their first-ever win against England in 10 attempts.

England's Home Defeats in the Nations League Match Date Venue England 1-2 Spain 8th September 2018 Wembley Stadium England 0-1 Denmark 14th October 2020 Wembley Stadium England 0-4 Hungary 7th June 2024 Molineux Stadium England 1-2 Greece 10th October 2024 Wembley Stadium

Friendlies

17-year-old Endrick stuns Southgate

England's first defeat at the new Wembley was against their old rivals Germany in a friendly on 22nd August 2007. Lampard opened the scoring after only nine minutes, but first-half goals from Kevin Kuranyi and Christian Pander were enough to win the match despite the Three Lions creating numerous chances throughout the game.

It took England three years to lose their next friendly at home. This time, France were the visitors, and they outclassed Fabio Capello's side, with Karim Benzema and Matthieu Valbuena scoring in a 2-1 victory for Les Blues. From February 2012 to November 2013, England lost three times at home, with defeats against the Netherlands, Germany and Chile. The defeat against the South American outfit was Roy Hodgson's first in 11 matches.

Most recently, Gareth Southgate's side lost friendly matches at home to both Brazil and Iceland. Real Madrid's Endrick scored the winner for the Selecao in March 2024 at the age of 17 - making him the "youngest male goalscorer for club or country at the stadium" as per BBC Sport. Three months later, the Three Lions finished their preparations for Euro 2024 with a 1-0 defeat to Iceland - a repeat of the result in the shock exit to the European minnows at Euro 2016.

England's Home Defeats in Friendlies - Wembley Stadium Match Date Venue England 1-2 Germany 22nd August 2007 Wembley Stadium England 1-2 France 17th November 2010 Wembley Stadium England 2-2 Netherlands 29th February 2012 Wembley Stadium England 0-2 Chile 15th November 2013 Wembley Stadium England 0-1 Germany 19th November 2013 Wembley Stadium England 1-2 Netherlands 29th March 2016 Wembley Stadium England 0-1 Brazil 23rd March 2024 Wembley Stadium England 0-1 Iceland 7th June 2024 Wembley Stadium

Information gathered from Transfermarkt and BBC Sport - Correct as of 14/10/24.