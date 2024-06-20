Highlights England were far from their best against Denmark, lacking cohesion and failing in pursuits of possession.

Morten Hjulmand scored a wonderful effort from 25-yards while Harry Kane opened his account for the tournament.

Hojbjerg and Hjulmand were both impressive for Denmark.

England were left frustrated on Thursday night, as their second game of EURO 2024 ended in a wildly unimpressive draw to Denmark.

After some very cagey opening stages, which featured a number of players slipping on a torrid surface in Frankfurt, it was Harry Kane to open his account for the tournament, sliding home from close range after a ricocheted cross from Walker fell at his feet. The Danes stayed combative and hopeful amidst several careless giveaways from England, and Morten Hjulmand made them pay for one with a blockbusting 25-yard drive, which took a hit off the post before going in beyond the flailing Jordan Pickford.

England continued to fail in their pursuits of possession, and looked largely lethargic throughout, giving away several important passes and lacking the cohesion they need to pass through a very stern Denmark spine. England recovered somewhat with the introduction of Ollie Watkins, who stretched the Danish defence more often with his pace in behind, but that was soon nullified by Denmark, who dominated England for their mistakes toward the back end of the match, with Hojbjerg and Bah both coming close to finding a winner.

It wasn't to be for either side, however, as England miss out on the chance to top the group, and Denmark hold them to a brilliant point to keep their chances alive.

Match Highlights

England Player Ratings:

GK - Jordan Pickford - 6/10

Made a few good saves throughout. Was helpless for Denmark's equaliser.

RB - Kyle Walker - 6/10

Excellent work in the buildup to England's opener, was the biggest casualty of the constant slips on the pitch. Some sloppy passes out on the right, but very good in the air.

CB - John Stones - 5/10

His usually sound proficiency on the ball did not shine through in the first half. Sharpened up somewhat in the second. Had no license to get forward and push the midfield on.

CB - Marc Guehi - 7/10

Did well when Denmark came forward, which was plenty of times in comparison to England. Made a mistake against Bah in the final ten minutes, but recovered with a superb slide in the box.

LB - Kieran Trippier - 6/10

Comfortable - but not outstanding - at left-back. Made some smart tackles down the left.

CM - Declan Rice - 4/10

Gave the ball away in some consistently dangerous areas. Did not sweep up the midfield how he usually does.

CM - Trent Alexander-Arnold - 4/10

Some smart long passes forward, but was bypassed several times in the center and somewhat sloppy with his shorter passes. The midfield experiment doesn't seem to be working. Hooked at 54' for Gallagher.

AM - Jude Bellingham - 5/10

His first-half was a shadow of his one against Serbia. Was nullified by the Danish midfield in the first 45, and didn't seem to press much, similarly to his teammates. Found much more joy late in the day with more runs in behind to aim at.

RW - Bukayo Saka - 5/10

Kept trying to get at Denmark, but was kept fairly quiet otherwise, either by Denmark or, seemingly, Southgate. Showed more spirit in the second half with a few attempts on goal, and a few more runs in behind. England's biggest threat until Watkins came on, which doesn't say much.

LW - Phil Foden - 5/10

Just as spirited than his Serbia showing, with several attempts from range, but was similarly ineffective. Hit the post early in the second half, but was withdrawn roughly 15 minutes later. Yet to click for him in this tournament.

ST - Harry Kane - 6/10

Opened the scoring for England with a close-range effort. Didn't affect the game otherwise. Withdrawn for the pace and energy of Watkins to decent effect.

Sub - Conor Gallagher - 5/10

Added some graft and energy in an otherwise lethargic England press. Did his thankless job, but added little in possession.

Sub - Ollie Watkins - 6/10

Immediately made a difference with a run in behind, found by Bellingham and saved by Schmeichel. Added a new, effective dynamic.

Sub - Eberechi Eze - N/A

Made little impact when brought on in search of direction. Gave the ball away dangerously, but was let off with a foul.

Sub - Jarrod Bowen - N/A

Made little impact.

Denmark Player Ratings:

GK - Kasper Schmeichel - 6/10

Didn't have much to do in the first half. Kept Watkins and Foden out well in the second.

CB - Joachim Andersen - 7/10

Had little to do in the first half. Linked with the midfield and wingbacks nicely.

CB - Andreas Christensen - 8/10

Was accurate with all of his first-half passes and was in-passible by England.

CB - Jannik Vestergaard - 6/10

Had little to do in the first half, aside from a tactical foul on Saka which proved effective. Struggled to keep up with Watkins when he came on.

RWB - Joakim Maehle - 7/10

Excelled down the right-hand side. Always looking to get up and support. Spirited and full of stamina.

LWB - Victor Kristiansen - 5/10

Made a big mistake against Walker as England opened the scoring and couldn't contribute further forward like his fullback partner. Withdrawn early in the second half.

CM - Morten Hjulmand - 8/10

Restored parity with a delightful effort from range. Worked incredibly hard in the center of the park.

CM - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 9/10

Kept the Danish midfield ticking over superbly, made some key recoveries and was vital to the press that nullified England for so long.

AM - Christian Eriksen - 7/10

A constant worry for the England defence. Linked the midfield and attack superbly with some sharp passing.

ST - Rasmus Hojlund - 6/10

Didn't impose much on the England back four, aside from plenty of energy. Withdrawn on the hour.

ST - Jonas Wind - 6/10

Got the better of the England defence occasionally. Hooked early in the second.

Sub - Mikel Damsgaard - 6/10

Looked spirited, found room on the flanks a few times. Tested Pickford with a hopeful drive on the hour.

Sub - Alexander Bah - 5/10

Lost possession on a fair few occasions. Not much more effective than Kristiansen, who he replaced.

Sub - Youssef Poulsen - N/A

Only touched the ball on a handful of occasions. Had no impact.

Sub - Christian Norgaard - N/A

Didn't have time to make an impact.

Sub - Andreas Skov Olsen - N/A

Didn't have time to make an impact.

Man of the Match - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

The Tottenham man was the pick of the players in this stalemate, with the Danish midfielder absolutely superb in the press that kept England so quiet and threatened throughout.

Where England were lethargic, Hojbjerg was anything but, and allowed nobody in England white much more than 2-3 touches on the ball, where he could help it. Linked all areas of the pitch together superbly, and was a star man today to hold the Three Lions to a draw.